Why did Christiane Paul leave FBI: International? Details explored

FBI: International has been airing on CBS since September 21, 2021. It is the second spin-off of FBI and the third series in the franchise created by Dick Wolf. The show has maintained a strong following due to its action-packed cases, international setting, and well-developed characters. Among them was Katrin Jaeger, played by Christiane Paul.

As the Europol liaison, Jaeger played a crucial role in bridging the gap between the Fly Team and local law enforcement agencies. Jaeger was a voice of reason and stability, often stepping in to prevent conflicts that could jeopardize the team’s operations.

However, after just one season, Christiane Paul exited the series. Her departure was tied to her character’s promotion within Europol, which served as her official send-off from the show.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Why did Christiane Paul leave FBI: International?

Christiane Paul (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Christiane Paul's exit from FBI: International surprised many fans because her character, Katrin Jaeger, played a crucial role in the Fly Team’s operations. Jaeger made sure the team could function properly in foreign countries. She handled difficult local law enforcement and dealt with diplomatic obstacles. Her expertise kept the team from running into problems they couldn’t fix on their own.

In season one, Jaeger acted as the middleman between the FBI and European agencies. She helped the team work through bureaucratic challenges and made sure they could do their job without getting blocked by legal restrictions.

She had a strong relationship with Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and the rest of the team, offering guidance and occasionally challenging their methods to keep them in check. Her ability to balance diplomacy with action made her an essential part of the show’s dynamic.

Despite her importance, Christiane Paul left the series after just one season. Her exit was written into the story through Jaeger’s promotion to head of all Europol operations in Western Europe.

This made it impossible for her to continue working as the Fly Team’s dedicated liaison. Though the promotion was presented as a positive career move for the character, it was also a clear way to phase her out of the series.

While neither Christiane Paul nor the showrunners gave an official reason for her departure, it is speculated that it was a creative decision rather than a personal one.

Some reports suggest that the show wanted to introduce a new dynamic by bringing in a different Europol liaison. Eva-Jane Willis was later cast as Megan “Smitty” Garretson, a new Europol agent with an undercover background, who replaced Jaeger in season two.

Fans who enjoyed Jaeger’s presence were disappointed to see her go, but the writers left the door open for potential guest appearances. Christiane Paul made a brief return in a season two episode, confirming that her character is still part of the FBI: International universe, even if she is no longer a mainstay.

How has the show changed since Jaeger’s departure?

Christiane Paul (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Studio Babelsberg)

With Jaeger gone, the Fly Team had to adjust to a new Europol liaison, Megan “Smitty” Garretson. Unlike Jaeger, who was more of a diplomatic force, Smitty brought a different skill set to the table. With her extensive experience in undercover operations, she added a new layer of expertise to the team. This shift allowed the show to explore different angles in its storytelling, moving away from the bureaucratic challenges Jaeger frequently handled and focusing more on fieldwork.

Additionally, Christiane Paul’s exit marked the beginning of several cast changes for FBI: International. By season three, both Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed) and Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) had also left the show, with new characters stepping in to fill their roles. While some fans missed the original dynamic, these changes have given the show an opportunity to refresh its storytelling and introduce new perspectives.

Could Christiane Paul return to FBI: International?

Christiane Paul (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

Given that Jaeger’s departure was handled through a promotion rather than an abrupt exit, there is always a possibility that Christiane Paul could return in a guest capacity. FBI: International has already shown that it is willing to bring back past characters for one-off episodes, and since Jaeger still works within Europol, a future crossover or collaboration with the Fly Team wouldn’t be out of the question.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either CBS or Christiane Paul regarding a full-time return.

FBI: International season 4 episode 12 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback