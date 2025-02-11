Where to watch all FBI series? All streaming options explored

CBS’s FBI has been on the air since 2018, delivering high-stakes cases, intense action, and a close look at the inner workings of the New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, the show quickly became a hit, expanding into a full franchise with two successful spinoffs, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

The spinoffs followed a similar path—FBI: Most Wanted launched in 2020, focusing on the Fugitive Task Force, while FBI: International arrived in 2021, shifting the action overseas with a team tracking criminals across borders.

Beyond its Tuesday night CBS slot, the FBI franchise has been syndicated across networks like Ion Television and Pop, while full seasons are available on Paramount Plus.

All streaming options for FBI explored

Paramount Plus is the show's main streaming platform and offers all seasons. There are two plans available. The Essential plan costs $5.99 per month and includes ads. The Premium plan costs $11.99 per month and is ad-free. The Premium plan also gives access to your local CBS station live. Both plans come with a seven-day free trial for new users.

Amazon Prime Video also has the show available for purchase. Individual episodes cost $2.99 each in HD. Full seasons range from $19.99 to $24.99 depending on the season. Prime members have another option. They can add Paramount Plus to their Prime Video Channels and stream the show that way. This requires a separate subscription to Paramount Plus.

FuboTV is a good choice for those who prefer live TV streaming. It includes CBS in its channel lineup. This allows users to watch new episodes of the show as they air. The Pro plan costs $74.99 per month. New users can try the service for free with a seven-day trial.

FBI Season 7, Episode 10 recap

Season 7, Episode 10 of the show focuses on Jubal Valentine as he gets caught in a dangerous case that forces him to face his past while making a big decision about his future. The episode starts when his informant, Faheem, fails to show up for their meeting. Instead, he appears at the house of Jubal’s ex-wife Sam.

She panics and calls Jubal. He rushes over thinking it could be a hostage situation. He pulls his gun and demands answers before realizing Faheem is unarmed. He takes him to the office for questioning.

Faheem refuses to give any useful information. He says he will only talk if Jubal helps his brother Daanish. He insists his brother is in danger and claims that a dangerous group is forcing him to cooperate.

The rest of the team does not trust him. They think he is hiding something. After hours of interrogation, he finally admits the truth. The criminals holding his brother are using him to break into the federal system. He says they will kill Daanish if he does not follow orders.

Faheem reminds Jubal of a mission in 2012. He says he covered for him when he was drunk during an operation. He tells Jubal that he saved his career and now it is time to return the favor. Isobel does not like the idea of getting involved. Jubal ignores her concerns and pushes to get Daanish out of prison before the criminals can reach him.

The prison transfer goes wrong. A U.S. Marshal turns out to be working with the criminals. He tries to assassinate Daanish. The agents react fast. Jubal barely avoids getting shot. They manage to take down the threat before anyone gets killed. Daanish is safe but the entire situation shakes up Jubal.

After the case, he goes back to check on Sam. He tells her he is thinking about moving out. He does not want his job to put her in danger. She stops him before he can leave. She says she does not want him to go. She tells him her life is better with him around. Jubal does not know how to respond. She kisses him. He kisses her back.

The case nearly cost him everything. Instead, it forced him to face what he had been avoiding. He knows his job will always be dangerous. He also knows he does not want to go through it alone.

The next episode of FBI is scheduled to air on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. This will be Season 7, Episode 11, titled Shelter.

