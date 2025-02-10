Who is Jack Damon on Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know

NBC’s Chicago Fire has been running strong since 2012, making it one of the longest-running dramas on network television. The show follows the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad members of Firehouse 51 as they handle emergencies across Chicago while dealing with their personal and professional challenges.

Over the years, it has introduced many characters, some of whom have become fan favorites, while others made quick exits. The series, now in its 13th season, continues to evolve, bringing in new faces to shake things up.

One of the latest additions to the Chicago Fire lineup is Jack Damon, played by Michael Bradway. He was introduced in season 12 as a firefighter joining Truck 81, filling the spot left by Derrick Gibson. Although he seemed like just another recruit trying to prove himself, the season ended with a major twist—Jack is actually the younger half-brother of Kelly Severide.

This reveal added layers to his character, raising questions about his past, his motivations, and how he fits into Severide’s complicated family history. His time at Firehouse 51 didn’t last long, though, and his storyline took an unexpected turn in season 13.

Here's everything you need to know about Jack Damon on Chicago Fire

Jack Damon was introduced in Chicago Fire season 12 as a new firefighter assigned to Truck 81. He joined Firehouse 51 as a floater, stepping in to replace Derrick Gibson, who left to seek treatment for drug addiction. At first, Damon didn’t seem any different from other recruits—just another young firefighter trying to find his place. But as the season progressed, it became clear that he knew a lot more about Firehouse 51 than expected. In Chicago Fire season 12 finale, he dropped a bombshell: he’s the younger half-brother of Kelly Severide.

The reveal shocked Severide and the rest of 51. Damon was the son of Benny Severide, a former CFD chief with a history of strained relationships. Unlike Severide’s other half-sister, Katie Nolan, who had a more distant connection to their father, Damon grew up without knowing Benny well. This made his relationship with Severide complicated from the start. He idolized his older brother and wanted to prove himself as a firefighter, but that admiration quickly turned into a problem.

In Chicago Fire season 13, Damon’s time at Firehouse 51 started getting difficult. Under Lieutenant Stella Kidd’s leadership on Truck 81, he struggled with discipline and respect. He disobeyed a direct order from her on a call and then lied about it. Kidd, who had already been dealing with a high turnover rate on her team, initially let it slide, not wanting to cause tension between Damon and Severide. But when the situation escalated, she had no choice but to report him.

Chief Dom Pascal, the new battalion chief at 51, wasn’t happy about the turnover issue and questioned Kidd’s leadership. When she finally pushed to have Damon removed from her truck, Pascal hesitated, but after reviewing her records and hearing from Mouch—who defended Kidd’s leadership—he agreed that Damon had broken trust and couldn’t stay. In season 13, episode 3, Pascal officially dismissed Damon from Firehouse 51, sending him back to the floater pool.

Damon didn’t take the news well. He blamed Severide for his firing, accusing him of turning his back on him just like their father had. The tension between them seemed like it would end their relationship for good. But in episode 4, Severide made sure Damon got a spot at another firehouse, helping him land a full-time position at Firehouse 20. The two reconciled, but Damon has yet to apologize to Kidd, leaving that part of his storyline unfinished.

Though Damon is no longer at Firehouse 51, he could still return later in the seasons of Chicago Fire. His potential relationship with paramedic Lizzie Novak was hinted at before his departure, and he might pop up at Molly’s or in crossover calls. But for now, his time as a full-time 51 firefighter is over.

The next episode of Chicago Fire is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. This will be season 13, episode 13, titled Born Of Fire.

