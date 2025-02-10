Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13, titled Born of Fire, will air on NBC on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, after a short one-week break. The new episode will witness Severide taking the lead in a risky rescue at an adventure park and Kidd gets a new idea for her Girls on Fire program. With thrilling rescues, new challenges, and emotional moments, Born of Fire is set to be an exciting episode.

The previous episode, Relief Cut, was packed with drama and surprises. Firehouse 51 handled several emergencies, including a missing fire hydrant case and a birthday prank that ended badly.

Ritter and Kidd had a tense moment after a miscommunication during a rescue, and Kidd’s cousin, Cole, showed up with family concerns. Meanwhile, Herrmann solved a fire hydrant theft mystery, and Novak’s night took an unexpected turn.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13 will return after a short break

After a short one-week break, Chicago Fire season 13, episode 13, titled Born of Fire, will be back on NBC on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9/8c. These mid-season breaks are common on network TV to keep episodes evenly spaced before the season finale.

Where to watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13

Fans can watch Chicago Fire season 13, episode 13, live on NBC when it airs. For those who miss the broadcast, the episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. This streaming service lets the viewers catch up on the latest episodes whenever it’s convenient.

Peacock has two subscription plans, Peacock Premium costs $7.99 per month and includes ads, while Peacock Premium Plus costs $13.99 per month, has fewer ads, and allows offline viewing.

What to expect from Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13

In episode 13, Born of Fire, Firehouse 51 rushes to an emergency at an adventure park, where a woman is trapped in a rope and in serious danger. Severide takes the lead in the risky rescue, racing against time to save her. The mission challenges the team’s skills and quick thinking.

At the same time, Kidd gets an idea to improve her Girls on Fire program and asks Severide to help create a rope training course. Their conversation also touches on family, as they continue discussing adoption.

A recap of episode 12 before Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13 arrives

Episode 12, Relief Cut, was full of drama, exciting rescues, and emotional moments at Firehouse 51.

The episode focused on several storylines, including Stella Kidd’s unexpected reunion with her cousin Cole, a tense misunderstanding between Ritter and Kidd during a rescue, and a strange but serious injury at a birthday party.

Kidd and Cole had an emotional conversation where Kidd shared that she stayed away from her family because of personal struggles, not because of Severide. They made up, and Cole even apologized to Severide.

Meanwhile, Ritter had a tough moment when he misunderstood Kidd’s orders during a rescue, but with Carver’s help, he worked through the mistake.

Herrmann and Kylie uncovered a stolen fire hydrant ring, while Violet and Novak handled a weird emergency at a nightclub.

The episode ended with some personal changes, including Ritter’s breakup and Novak’s unexpected hookup with Cole, leaving fans excited for what’s next.

Fans of the franchise can watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13 on NBC and Peacock

