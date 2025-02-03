Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12, titled Relief Cut, will air on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC. After the intense One Chicago crossover, this episode brings new challenges for Firehouse 51. Herrmann looks into missing fire hydrants, Kidd reunites with her cousin, and Violet handles an unusual medical emergency.

Earlier in the season, Firehouse 51 went through many tough situations, including dangerous rescues and unexpected challenges. Severide returned after dealing with a difficult case, while Kidd stepped up as a leader. Herrmann mentored a new recruit, Violet faced tough medical choices, and Mouch struggled with personal issues.

The most recent crisis hit when a huge gas explosion rocked Downtown Chicago, putting firefighters and paramedics in extreme danger. As they worked to control the fire and save lives, they realized the explosion was no accident.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 airs on Wednesday

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12, titled Relief Cut, will premiere on NBC on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 9/8c. The show airs new episodes every Wednesday, bringing fresh challenges for Firehouse 51. After the intense crossover, this episode will focus on personal stories, surprising discoveries, and new investigations.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time 6 PM Eastern Time 9 PM Indian Standard Time 6:30 AM Australian East Standard Time 11 AM

Where to watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12

Fans can catch Chicago Fire season 13, episode 12 live on NBC at its scheduled airtime. For those who miss the broadcast, the episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The platform offers two subscription plans, including Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month with ads and Peacock Premium Plus for $13.99 per month, which has fewer ads and allows offline viewing.

What to expect from Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12

After making it through the chaos of the downtown explosion, Firehouse 51 faces a new challenge. Herrmann and Kylie try to solve the mystery of stolen fire hydrants, which could be a bigger problem for the city’s safety. Meanwhile, Kidd’s cousin comes to town, revealing surprising family secrets.

On the medical side, Violet and Novak find themselves dealing with an unusual case when a seemingly harmless birthday cake prank turns into a serious injury.

With the intense crossover behind them, Relief Cut shifts focus to personal stories, new challenges, and a possible new chapter for Kidd and Severide as they consider expanding their family.

A brief recap of episode 11 before Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 arrives

Episode 11, In The Trenches: Part I, was full of action and danger as Firehouse 51 responded to a huge explosion in a commercial building. The fire spread quickly, forcing Lieutenant Kidd and her team into underground tunnels. But after another explosion, they got trapped. Severide tried to reach Kidd, but fallen debris blocked his way, leaving her fate uncertain.

As firefighters and paramedics fought to save lives, they realized the explosion wasn’t an accident as it was planned. While first responders worked to control the disaster, the police investigated who was behind it.

In the middle of all the chaos, Mouch’s wife, Trudy, was shot while trying to protect the area. With so many unanswered questions, fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next in episode 12.

Fans of the franchise can watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 on NBC and Peacock.

