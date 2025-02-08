What happened to the Darden Boys on Chicago Fire? Explained

NBC’s Chicago Fire has aired since October 10, 2012, making it one of the longest-running firefighter dramas on television. Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, the show follows firefighters, paramedics, and rescue teams at Firehouse 51, a fictional firehouse in Chicago.

It is a part of the One Chicago franchise alongside Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. Over the years, the series has tackled a range of issues, from intense fire rescues to personal struggles.

Griffin and Ben Darden are the sons of Andy Darden, a firefighter at Firehouse 51, who was killed in episode 1 of Chicago Fire season 1.

What happened to the Darden Boys on Chicago Fire?

Despite limited screen presence, Griffin and Ben Darden have been part of Chicago Fire’s story from the beginning. Their father, Andy Darden, was a firefighter at Firehouse 51, and one of Matthew Casey’s closest friends. In the pilot episode, Andy died in a burning building after a risky decision went wrong.

His death tore apart Firehouse 51 and led to a major rift between Casey and Kelly Severide, who blamed Casey for not stopping Andy from rushing into danger. Andy was survived by his family—his wife Heather and their two young sons, Griffin and Ben.

After Andy’s death, Heather struggled to keep her life together. She leaned on Casey for help, but things only got worse. In season 2, she was arrested for a DUI and sentenced to prison. With no one else to care for the boys, Casey took them in.

For a while, he tried to provide them with stability, helping them through school and life without their parents. Griffin, the older of the two, bonded with Casey the most, seeing him as a role model and father figure. Ben was younger and did not have as much of a connection. Nevertheless, both boys relied on Casey.

Once Heather was released, she took Griffin and Ben, and moved them out of Chicago, hoping to start afresh. Casey moved on with his life, focusing on his career and relationships, but Andy’s death continued to weigh on him.

Years later, in Chicago Fire season 10, Griffin unexpectedly returned. Now older and no longer a kid, he came to Firehouse 51 with bad news—things had fallen apart at home. Heather was not doing well, and both he and Ben were struggling.

Hearing this, Casey felt obliged to help. He had promised Andy he would always look out for his family, and with Griffin standing in front of him asking for help, he could not ignore it. After thinking it over, Casey made a big decision—he left Firehouse 51 and moved to Oregon to take care of the Darden boys full-time.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 recap

Season 13 episode 12 of Chicago Fire, titled Relief Cut, comprised drama, personal conflicts, and action-packed rescues. The episode followed multiple storylines, starting with Herrmann investigating a string of stolen fire hydrants.

Teaming up with Kylie, he tracked down a scrap yard that was buying the stolen hydrants. Their investigation led to arrests and the hydrants being recovered. Meanwhile, Violet and Novak responded to a bizarre nightclub accident involving a birthday cake with hidden dowels that injured a woman’s face.

Ritter struggled during a fire rescue when he misunderstood a command from Kidd, delaying a critical action, which forced her to replace him with Carver. Though the woman was rescued, Ritter remained affected by his mistake.

He later owned up to the miscommunication, and Kidd reassured him that learning from mistakes was part of the job. On a personal front, Ritter’s relationship troubles led to a breakup, adding to his emotional burden.

Stella Kidd’s cousin Cole showed up unexpectedly, sparking family drama. Cole accused Severide of keeping Kidd away from their family, but Kidd revealed it was her choice to stay distant due to her troubled past.

She admitted to struggling with an abusive ex and past drug issues, and the emotional conversation led to reconciliation between Kidd and Cole. However, the visit turned awkward when Novak go physically close with Cole, making for an uncomfortable morning at Kidd and Severide’s home.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13, titled is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

