What is Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo's ethnicity? Everything you need to know

Chicago Fire has been on NBC since 2012. The show follows the lives of firefighters and paramedics at Firehouse 51. It is part of the One Chicago franchise that includes Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. Over the years many cast members have come and gone. Some left early while others became key players in the series.

Miranda Rae Mayo joined Chicago Fire in season 4. She played Stella Kidd, a confident and fearless firefighter who quickly earned her spot at Firehouse 51. By season 5 she became a regular and later rose to the rank of lieutenant on Truck 81. Her character has had major storylines involving leadership challenges, mentorship, and her long-running relationship with Kelly Severide.

Many fans of Chicago Fire have wondered about her background. Some assumed she was Black but her heritage is actually mixed. She has Irish, French, and Native American ancestry from her father’s side. Her mother has Filipino, Chinese, and Spanish roots.

Everything you need to know about Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo

As mentioned, Miranda Rae Mayo has been a part of Chicago Fire since season 4. She was born and raised in Fresno, California. She has talked about how her heritage shaped her perspective and identity.

Before joining Chicago Fire, Mayo had a steady career in television. She played Zoe Browning on Days of Our Lives, had a recurring role in Pretty Little Liars, and was part of the short-lived ABC series Blood & Oil. She also appeared in True Detective and The Affair. Acting was not her first career path. She started out as a model before shifting her focus to television.

Outside of acting, she is passionate about music. She plays the piano and cello, and has performed as a singer-songwriter. She is also involved in philanthropy, supporting organizations like Amnesty International and Reading for Kids. She has been open about her identity and uses both she and they pronouns.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 recap

After the One Chicago crossover event that nearly cost Stella Kidd her life, Chicago Fire returned to its usual pace with Relief Cut. The episode focused on Kidd’s past, her future with Severide, and tensions at Firehouse 51.

Christopher Herrmann opened the episode by updating the firehouse on Mouch’s absence. Mouch’s wife, Trudy Platt, was shot during the crossover, and he took a leave of absence to care for her. Though Mouch was not in the episode, Herrmann assured everyone that Trudy was recovering, and that Mouch would be back soon.

The first emergency call came quickly. Firehouse 51 responded to a car accident involving an elderly woman trapped inside a burning vehicle. Stella Kidd ordered Darren Ritter to act fast, but he froze. Sam Carver stepped in to handle the rescue while Ritter stood motionless.

Afterward, Ritter admitted to Kidd that personal issues had been affecting his focus. He had been dealing with problems in his relationship, which distracted him on the job.

Kidd had her own issues to deal with when her cousin Cole unexpectedly arrived. Their reunion was tense at first. Cole assumed Severide was the reason Kidd distanced herself from her family, but that was not true. Kidd explained that she pulled away because she was ashamed of her past, especially her failed marriage and the choices she made before joining Firehouse 51.

Once Cole understood her side, he apologized to Severide and opened up about their childhood. He reminded Severide that Kidd had gone through a lot. She moved in with his family when she was 12 after both her parents died. When Cole’s mother struggled with postpartum depression after having another child, Kidd stepped up and took care of her aunt and cousins.

Kidd later told Severide that seeing Cole again made her realize how quickly time passed. She regretted letting her family slip away and did not want to waste any more time. She told Severide she wanted a family but was not sure she wanted to get pregnant. Instead, she suggested adoption, just like her aunt had done for her. Severide agreed without hesitation.

Meanwhile, Herrmann teamed up with Kylie Estevez to investigate missing fire hydrants. It was a minor subplot but added some lighthearted moments to the episode.

By the end of Relief Cut, Kidd and Severide were on the same page about starting a family, and Ritter worked to rebuild his confidence. The episode set up the next chapter for several characters at Firehouse 51.

Season 13 episode 13 of Chicago Fire is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

