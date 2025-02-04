NCIS: Sydney season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The wait for NCIS: Sydney season 2 is almost over. The international spin-off of the long-running NCIS franchise is set to return on February 7, 2025, after being pushed back from its original January 31 release date. The first season, which aired in late 2023, quickly found an audience, thanks to its mix of crime procedural drama and fresh Australian setting.

Season 1 introduced viewers to a joint task force made up of American NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers, working together to investigate crimes involving U.S. military personnel in Australia.

Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), the team tackled cases ranging from radiation poisoning at Sydney Harbour to hostage situations, drug smuggling, and even a deadly AI tech event in a bunker. The season ended with JD's son being kidnapped, leading to a shocking twist involving Colonel Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald).

With high stakes and unfinished business, season 2 promises to pick up right where things left off. Fans can expect more action, deeper character dynamics, and answers to lingering questions about Ana Niemus' escape and Rankin’s secret involvement in the team’s latest crisis.

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney season 2?

NCIS: Sydney season 2 (Image via Paramount+, Network 10)

Season 2 of NCIS: Sydney will premiere on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 8/7c on CBS in the United States. For viewers in Canada, the show will air on Global at the same time. Viewers in Australia can catch it on Paramount+ Australia, with Network 10 set to air it later. In the United Kingdom, it will stream on Paramount+ UK, while fans in New Zealand can watch it on TVNZ+ starting the same day.

In case of streaming, NCIS: Sydney will be available on Paramount+ in select regions, but U.S. viewers can also stream episodes on CBS.com and the CBS app after they air. Live TV subscribers to platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV can also watch it as it airs. Season 1 is currently available on Paramount+ and CBS on-demand.

Cast members of NCIS: Sydney season 2

NCIS: Sydney season 2 (Image via Paramount+, Network 10)

The entire main cast from season 1 is returning for NCIS: Sydney season 2. Olivia Swann reprises her role as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, the head of the NCIS team in Sydney. She’s in charge of keeping the joint task force together while handling high-stakes naval crimes.

Todd Lasance is back as AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey, Mackey’s Australian counterpart and second-in-command. His storyline left off with his son being kidnapped, so his role is expected to be even more personal this season.

Sean Sagar returns as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, who takes on a bigger leadership role in season 2. He was promoted to acting team leader, which means more responsibility and pressure. Tuuli Narkle plays AFP Constable Evie Cooper, an expert investigator who works closely with DeShawn. Their partnership showed hints of romance last season, and season 2 might explore that further.

Mavournee Hazel is back as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson, who handles crime scene analysis and forensics. She provides key insights that help solve cases. William McInnes returns as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy "Rosie" Penrose, the team’s medical examiner, who handles autopsies and medical evidence.

Apart from the main team, Georgina Haig is returning as Ana Niemus, the criminal mastermind who escaped at the end of season 1. Her character is expected to play a major role in season 2’s storyline. Lewis Fitz-Gerald is also back as Colonel Richard Rankin, whose connection to JD’s son’s kidnapping will be a key part of the new season.

Plot of NCIS: Sydney season 2

NCIS: Sydney season 2 (Image via Paramount+, Network 10)

NCIS: Sydney season 2 picks up right where the first season left off, dealing with the fallout from its biggest cliffhangers. JD’s son was kidnapped, and he had to make a dangerous deal to save him. The criminal at the center of it all, Ana Niemus, escaped, but before she left, she gave JD a phone that mysteriously connected to Colonel Richard Rankin.

This raised serious questions about Rankin’s involvement in a larger conspiracy. Season 2 will focus on uncovering Rankin’s secrets and tracking down Ana while the team continues solving high-risk naval crimes.

The new season will also bring big changes for the team. DeShawn Jackson steps into a leadership role, making his first day as boss even more chaotic when an assassin goes rogue. Meanwhile, an early case will see Evie and DeShawn going undercover at a pirate-themed wedding, while Mackey and JD deal with a situation that could strain the U.S.-Australia alliance.

Aside from individual cases, season 2 will keep exploring the characters' personal lives. Evie and DeShawn’s slow-burn romance will continue, while the trailer hinted at a surprising romantic moment between Mackey and JD. Whether it’s a real relationship or just a brief moment remains to be seen.

With Ana still on the run and JD looking for answers, season 2 won’t just be about solving cases—it’ll dig deeper into the team’s pasts and their biggest threats yet.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 will premiere on February 7, 2025.

