The final scene of The Night Agent season 2 could change everything for season 3

The Night Agent season 2 was released on Netflix on January 24, 2025, following the massive success of its first season. Picking up ten months after the events of season 1, the new season sends Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) into international territory. He uncovers a dangerous conspiracy involving chemical weapons, corrupt intelligence brokers, and a presidential election rigged from the shadows.

With season 3 already confirmed and filming underway, the way season 2 ended could significantly change the direction of the story.

The final scene of The Night Agent sets Peter up for his most dangerous mission yet. After spending the entire season trying to stop the Foxglove attack, Peter unknowingly helped billionaire intelligence broker Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum) install a puppet president, Governor Hagan.

Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren) confronts him in the White House and tells him there’s only one way forward to become a double agent. Monroe is going to call Peter for favors, and Catherine wants him to say yes.

This means Peter will be working for Monroe while secretly gathering intel for Night Action. It’s a setup that could make him either the biggest asset or the biggest liability in the fight against a rigged government.

How can climax of The Night Agent season 2 change everything for season 3?

The Night Agent season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The last episode of The Night Agent season 2 changed everything. Peter Sutherland began the season trying to stop a chemical weapons attack. By the end, he was caught in a bigger problem. Instead of dealing with a terrorist plot, he ended up helping an intelligence broker, Jacob Monroe, put a puppet president in power. Now, Peter has to work for Monroe while secretly reporting back to Catherine Weaver.

Jacob Monroe was behind everything. He helped Viktor Bala’s family get access to the chemical weapon KX. He made Peter steal UN documents. He used those documents to take down Patrick Knox, the presidential candidate linked to Foxglove so that Governor Hagan could win. This means that after The Night Agent season 2, season 3 won’t just be about stopping an attack. Peter has to deal with a government that’s already compromised.

Peter is now a double agent. Catherine has made it clear that he has no choice but to work with Monroe and get information. If Monroe discovers Peter's true intentions, he could be killed. Additionally, if Hagan turns against Monroe, things could get worse. While Monroe thinks he’s in control, Hagan doesn’t see himself as anyone’s puppet. If Hagan starts making his own moves, the situation could get even more dangerous.

Peter has also lost almost everything. He ended things with Rose to protect her and committed crimes to stop the attack. Now, Monroe owns him, and Catherine expects him to sabotage Monroe from the inside. If Peter follows Monroe for too long, he could turn into exactly what his father was accused of being—a traitor. If he moves too soon, Monroe will kill him.

What to expect from The Night Agent season 3?

The Night Agent season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Season 3 will focus on Peter Sutherland working as a double agent. Jacob Monroe has influence over President Hagan, and Peter has to get close to Monroe while secretly reporting to Catherine Weaver.

The main question is whether Hagan will follow Monroe’s orders or start making his own moves. If Hagan decides he doesn’t need Monroe, the situation could get worse.

Peter is in a dangerous position. Monroe knows about his past mistakes and could use them against him. Catherine wants him to take Monroe down, but if he moves too soon, Monroe will kill him.

Although Rose is no longer in the picture, she might still be drawn back into the fray. Season 3 won’t be about stopping a single attack. Peter now has to take down Monroe and deal with a government that’s already compromised.

The Night Agent season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

