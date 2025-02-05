What role does Keisha Castle-Hughes play on FBI: Most Wanted? Everything you need to know

FBI: Most Wanted has been on CBS since January 2020. The show is a spin-off of FBI and follows the Fugitive Task Force as they track down the country’s most dangerous criminals. The cast has changed a lot over the years with some team members leaving and new ones joining.

Keisha Castle-Hughes plays Hana Gibson, a character she has portrayed since the beginning. She first appeared in the original FBI before becoming a main character in FBI: Most Wanted. Hana is the team’s intelligence analyst and tech expert who tracks suspects using data and cyber tools.

Hana also provides real-time intel to help the team catch fugitives. Over time, she has been involved in bigger storylines that ventured beyond the tech world. She was also kidnapped in season 4 when she had to rely on instinct in order to survive.

What is the role of Keisha Castle-Hughes' Hana Gibson on FBI: Most Wanted?

Keisha Castle-Hughes has played Hana Gibson on FBI: Most Wanted since the show premiered in 2020. She is the team’s intelligence analyst and hacker, who handles all the digital work required to track fugitives. While other agents rely on weapons and field tactics, Hana’s skills with technology give the team a major advantage.

Being an indispensable part of the team, she provides communication support, directing agents on the ground and ensuring they have everything they need. Initially, Hana’s role kept her behind the scenes, but over time, she became more involved in fieldwork.

One of Hana’s most intense moments came in season 4 when she had been kidnapped at a rest stop. She was on her way to see her sister when she spotted a young girl who didn’t look right and so she stepped in to check if the girl needed help.

In that split-second, she was grabbed and taken by traffickers, and was thrown into a situation where she had no access to her usual tech or backup. For someone used to solving problems from behind a screen, this was a completely different fight.

Without her usual access to technology, she had to rely on intelligence, survival skills, and quick thinking. The rest of the team was left scrambling because they had lost their tech expert, making her absence even more noticeable.

Hana’s backstory adds more to her character because he and her sister were both adopted, and their relationship has had its ups and downs. Hana’s past shapes the way she works her job. She connects with victims who have been taken advantage of or feel like they don’t belong. Growing up, she struggled with similar feelings, and the personal connection helps her delve deeper.

Season 6, episode 11 of FBI: Most Wanted, titled Do You Realize??, is scheduled to air on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time on CBS.

