Where is Wild Cards filmed? All shooting locations explored

Wild Cards is a Canadian-American police procedural that first premiered on January 10, 2024, on CBC in Canada, with its U.S. debut following on January 17, 2024, on The CW. The series was quickly renewed for a second season, which premiered in Canada on January 8, 2025, and has been airing in the U.S. since February 5, 2025.

The show follows Cole Ellis, a once-promising detective demoted to water patrol, played by Giacomo Gianniotti, and Max Mitchell, a sharp-witted con artist played by Vanessa Morgan.

After Max unexpectedly helps solve a major case, the two are given an unusual offer—work together on special investigations in exchange for a shot at redemption. Ellis wants his detective status back, while Max is trying to stay out of prison. The partnership is messy, unpredictable, and often chaotic, but their diverse skills make them a surprisingly effective duo.

Trending

The cast includes Jason Priestley as George Graham, Max’s father and a seasoned con man; Terry Chen as Chief Li, who keeps a watchful eye on the duo; Karin Konoval as Commissioner Russo; and a standout feline cast member—Jonesy, a Devon Rex cat, who plays Marc, Ellis’ pet.

The series was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, with notable locations including False Creek, Granville Island, The Post, and the Vancouver Central Library.

All the shooting locations of Wild Cards

Wild Cards (Image sourced from CBS)

Wild Cards was filmed in multiple locations across Vancouver, British Columbia, with each spot chosen to match the show's urban crime-solving setting. The filming locations comprised real streets, waterfronts, and well-known landmarks to create a believable backdrop for Cole and Max’s cases.

False Creek

One of the most recognizable locations is False Creek, where Cole Ellis' houseboat is docked. False Creek is a popular waterfront area in downtown Vancouver, known for its marinas, floating homes, and scenic views. Many of Ellis’ scenes were shot here, with boats and high-rise buildings in the background. Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Ellis, mentioned in an interview that these were some of his favorite scenes to film because of the unique setting.

Granville Island

Another key location is Granville Island, which frequently appears in exterior shots. The island, located under the Granville Street Bridge, is known for its public market, waterfront restaurants, and industrial charm. The show uses its bustling atmosphere to add realism to scenes where Cole and Max investigate cases near the docks.

The Post, Vancouver

The production also filmed in The Post, a recently renovated historic building in downtown Vancouver. This location was used for exterior street shots in several episodes. Originally a post office, it has now been converted into a shopping and business complex, making it a fitting location for scenes requiring a modern city backdrop.

Vancouver Central Library

For season 2, the crew used Vancouver Central Library for several scenes. This massive building, located on West Georgia Street, has an iconic design that has been used in multiple TV shows. It serves as a backdrop for key moments, particularly when characters deal with legal or investigative matters.

Every location in Wild Cards was chosen for its distinct look, helping the show maintain its authentic, urban feel while keeping production within Vancouver’s film-friendly environment.

Plot of Wild Cards

Wild Cards (Image sourced from CBS)

Wild Cards follows Cole Ellis, a detective who was once on the fast track to success but got himself demoted to water patrol after a bad decision. His career is going nowhere until he crosses paths with Max Mitchell, a street-smart con artist with a long history of scams.

She gets arrested, but before she’s even booked, she helps crack a high-profile case involving the mayor’s associates. Instead of locking her up, the police offer an unusual deal—if Max teams up with Cole to solve cases, she stays out of jail, and he gets a shot at reinstating his detective status.

Neither of them likes the arrangement, but they make it work. Cole is strict and by the book, Max bends every rule to get results. Their cases range from fraud and kidnappings to high-stakes heists and underground crime rings.

Along the way, Max’s father, George Graham, a legendary con man, keeps pulling her back into trouble. The tension builds when Max discovers critical information about Cole’s murdered brother, setting up an even bigger conflict. What starts as a forced partnership turns into something more complicated—two people trying to fix their pasts while staying ahead of the criminals they chase.

The next episode of Wild Cards, titled Catch Me if You Con, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback