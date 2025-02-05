Why is there speculation about Smitty leaving FBI: International? Explained

CBS’ FBI: International has been around since 2021 and is now deep into its fourth season. It’s part of Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise, following the Fly Team, a specialized unit that handles cases outside U.S. borders.

Unlike its counterparts, which focus on domestic threats, this team operates in foreign territories, dealing with criminals, terrorists, and political complications. The show has gone through plenty of changes, from cast shake-ups to shifting team dynamics, but it remains one of CBS' most-watched procedurals.

The team is currently led by Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell after Scott Forrester’s exit in season 3. Other key members include Andre Raines, Cameron Vo, and Amanda Tate. Megan "Smitty" Garretson, the team’s Europol liaison, has been a part of the show since season 2.

Trending

She replaced Katrin Jaeger and quickly became a major figure, helping the team navigate international law enforcement. However, recent episodes have sparked speculation that Smitty might be leaving after she submitted her resignation in season 4 episode 10, after a conflict involving Tyler Booth’s promotion—but it wasn’t accepted.

The real reason behind the speculation about Smitty leaving FBI: International

FBI: International (Image via CBS)

Speculation about Megan “Smitty” Garretson leaving FBI: International started because of a major moment in season 4 episode 10, where she submitted her resignation. But it wasn’t just a random decision—her attempt to leave was tied directly to Tyler Booth’s promotion drama. The situation put her in an impossible spot, making her consider stepping away from the Fly Team for good.

The problem started when Booth applied for a GS-14 promotion, which would allow him to transfer back to the U.S. He assumed his reference check would go through Wes Mitchell, a close friend who had his back. Instead, the bureau reached out to Smitty.

That’s when things got messy. She knew Booth and Wes had bent the rules on a past case, and while she wasn’t going to volunteer that information, she also wasn’t going to lie if directly asked. This meant Booth’s chances at the promotion were suddenly at risk.

Rather than let Booth take the fall, Smitty decided to remove herself from the equation by quitting. In her mind, if she was no longer part of the team, the bureau wouldn’t have a reason to ask her anything. It was a self-sacrificing move, but it also raised a huge red flag for fans as they wondered if an exit was on the horizon.

Then came the twist—Wes rejected her resignation. He told her he needed her, and Booth, realizing the impact of his request, withdrew from consideration for the promotion. In the end, Booth left, but Smitty stayed. However, the fact that she was ready to leave so easily has left fans wondering if she still might go.

Will Smitty actually leave FBI: International?

FBI: International (Image via CBS)

Even though Wes rejected her resignation, the fact that Smitty was willing to quit raises questions about her future. She clearly felt torn about the decision and seemed ready to walk away. There’s also the possibility that the writers could revisit her exit later in the season, especially if another conflict arises.

For now, Smitty is still part of the Fly Team, but her willingness to step aside suggests that she may not be around for the long haul. If she does leave, it would mark yet another shake-up for a team that has already gone through major cast departures in the past two seasons.

With Booth gone and the team now settled under Wes’ leadership, fans will have to wait and see if Smitty sticks around—or if her resignation is just delayed rather than dismissed altogether.

The next episode of FBI: International is scheduled to air on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. This will be season 4 episode 11, titled Veritas Fidelis. You can catch it on CBS at 9 pm Eastern Time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback