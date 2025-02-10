Who was the arsonist on Fire Country? Explained

CBS’s Fire Country has been running strong since its debut in October 2022, telling the story of Bode Leone, an inmate firefighter seeking redemption. The show follows Bode as he joins California’s Conservation Camp Program, where prisoners help in fighting wildfires alongside professional firefighters.

The catch? He gets assigned to his hometown, forcing him to work with people from his past, including friends, former rivals, and his own family. Fire Country combines action, personal drama, and the high-stakes intensity of firefighting, making it a hit with audiences.

Now in its third season, the show has tackled everything from family betrayals to shocking deaths and dangerous rescues. However, one of the biggest mysteries emerged in season 1 with the reveal of a serial arsonist. Fires were being set across Edgewater, and for a while, the blame fell on Jake Crawford, a firefighter with a troubled past.

As the season went on, the real culprit was unmasked: Collin O’Reilly, a probationary firefighter whose real name was Alex Shawcross. He had faked his way into Cal Fire and used his position to start fires instead of stopping them.

Everything to know about the arsonist in Fire Country

Fire Country (Image sourced from CBS)

Collin O’Reilly was introduced in Fire Country season 1 as a rookie firefighter assigned to Station 42. At first, he seemed like just another probationary firefighter trying to prove himself. However, as the season progressed, a disturbing pattern emerged—fires were breaking out under suspicious circumstances. Investigators believed Edgewater had a serial arsonist, and all signs pointed to someone within the fire department.

Initially, Jake Crawford became the prime suspect. Years ago, as a kid, he had accidentally started a fire, and Collin—who seemed overly interested in Jake’s past—fed this information to the authorities. The case against Jake grew stronger when it was discovered he had been near a fire scene before it started. But something didn’t add up. The fires kept happening, and Jake wasn’t responsible.

That’s when Bode Leone and his crew began investigating on their own. They set a trap, creating a scenario that would force the real arsonist to reveal himself. It worked. Collin O’Reilly was exposed, but that wasn’t even his real name. His true identity was Alex Shawcross, a man who had faked his background to infiltrate Cal Fire. He had a history of arson and used his position to start fires while framing others.

Alex’s motives were never fully explored, but his actions had devastating consequences. He manipulated those around him, created false accusations, and put lives in danger. When he was finally caught, it was a relief, but the damage had already been done. The betrayal shook the department, and Jake, in particular, struggled to move past the fact that everyone had doubted him.

Fire Country season 3 episode 10 recap

Fire Country (Image sourced from CBS)

Fire Country season 3 episode 10, titled The Leone Way, aired on February 7, 2025. In this episode, the Leone family takes a camping trip meant to strengthen their bond, but it quickly turns into a dangerous situation. Bode, Vince, and Walter head out to reconnect, though Vince grows increasingly concerned about his father’s memory issues. Walter, stubborn as ever, refuses to acknowledge any cognitive decline, even as he forgets simple things.

Meanwhile, Jake struggles with a secret, he and Gabriela had a brief, regrettable hookup. He finally confesses to Bode, who surprisingly takes it well, reinforcing that Jake is family no matter what. However, the tension between Vince and Jake remains unresolved.

The trip takes a dramatic turn when the Leones witness an overturned car in the woods. Inside is a stranded hiker, barely clinging to life. With no radio signal and limited resources, the men work together to save her. Despite his memory lapses, Walter proves himself useful, recalling old rescue techniques.

Back at Station 42, Sharon faces an emotional dilemma when a baby is safely surrendered at the firehouse. The situation brings up unresolved emotions about family and legacy, setting up more challenges ahead.

Fire Country season 3 episode 11, titled Fare Thee Well, is scheduled to air on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on CBS.

