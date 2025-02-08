Which role does Meg DeLacy play on The Rookie? Everything you need to know

The Rookie is a police drama that has been on ABC since 2018, starring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. The show follows Nolan’s journey from a late-career recruit to a seasoned officer, balancing police work with personal challenges.

Over the years, The Rookie has built a strong fan base thanks to its mix of action, humor, and character-driven storytelling. The series has introduced a wide range of characters, from rookies and training officers to detectives and criminals, making each season feel fresh while keeping the core team intact.

One of the recurring characters in The Rookie is Chastity Sneed, played by Meg DeLacy. She first appears in Season 2 and is connected to Pete Nolan, John’s half-brother.

Everything you need to know about Meg DeLacy's role in The Rookie

Meg DeLacy plays Chastity Sneed, a recurring character in The Rookie. She first appears in Season 2’s Follow-Up Day, where she is at the Mid-Wilshire station to help identify someone in a video from the strip club where she works.

That’s where she meets Pete Nolan, John Nolan’s half-brother. Their connection is immediate, and before long, she and Pete hook up. The two later leave town together, starting a chaotic relationship that remains unpredictable throughout her appearances.

Chastity resurfaces in Season 4’s A.C.H. when Pete visits John, worried that Chastity might be pregnant. She later calls John, looking for Pete, but when she finds out he’s with his brother, she gets angry and threatens him over the phone. When she finally shows up at John’s house, she and Pete reconcile after realizing she isn’t actually pregnant. The episode also reveals her full name—Chastity Evelyn Sneed.

She returns again in Season 6’s Day in the Hole, where she and Pete’s car breaks down in the desert near where John is assigned for a week. They end up at a motel, coincidentally staying at the same place as John and Bailey, leading to a chaotic yet comedic series of events.

Her most recent appearance is in Season 7’s The Hammer, where she attends John and Bailey’s wedding. Pete, however, doesn’t make it due to an arrest warrant for unpaid traffic tickets.

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 5 recap

Episode 5 of The Rookie Season 7, titled Til Death, attempts to juggle two major villain storylines but ends up feeling chaotic. The episode continues the tension built in previous episodes, focusing on the return of Jason Wyler, Bailey’s abusive ex-husband, and the introduction of a new serial killer, Liam Glasser.

The episode starts by picking up from the events of Episode 4. Nyla Harper, Angela Lopez, Wesley Evers, and The Rookie: Feds cameos Brendon Acres and Antoinette Benneteau are investigating a serial killer who buries bodies near Harrison Novak’s victims. Their primary suspect, Ryan Dearborn, confesses, but Nyla is convinced another man, Liam Glasser, is responsible. While Ryan’s confession seems credible, Nyla has a gut feeling that he’s covering for someone—Liam.

Meanwhile, Jason Wyler, who had been on the run, finally makes his move. He ambushes Bailey, attacking her in an intense fight sequence. However, Bailey doesn’t go down easily—she fights back and severely injures him before escaping. Jason, now wounded and desperate, flees the scene. His situation gets worse when Malvado, the hitman, tracks him down before Nolan can make an arrest. Malvado kills Jason, abruptly ending his arc without much buildup.

The episode struggles with pacing, as Jason’s return and death feel rushed. His storyline, which has been teased since Season 6’s finale, is overshadowed by the introduction of Liam Glasser. Instead of getting a proper send-off, Jason is eliminated quickly, leaving his impact on the show underwhelming.

On the training side, Lucy Chen deals with her rookie, Seth Ridley, who has a problem with lying. He admits to making up stories, including a fabricated relationship. Lucy is left questioning whether he is fit for the job, especially after learning he survived cancer.

The episode closes with Nyla finally confronting Liam, making it clear that she’s not dropping the case. This sets up a long-term villain arc, something the show desperately needs after Rosalind Dyer.

The next episode of The Rookie, titled The Gala, is scheduled to air on ABC on February 11, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET.

