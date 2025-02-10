What happened to Antonio Dawson on Chicago PD? Character’s fate explored

Chicago PD has been a staple of NBC’s lineup since 2014, running for over a decade as part of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise. The police drama follows the officers and detectives of the Chicago Police Department’s Intelligence Unit, led by Sergeant Hank Voight.

From the start, Chicago PD set itself apart by focusing on complicated characters and morally gray storytelling. Among the most respected members of the Intelligence Unit was Detective Antonio Dawson, played by Jon Seda.

Introduced in Chicago Fire before transitioning to Chicago PD, Antonio was Voight’s second-in-command and the most level-headed cop in the unit. He had a reputation for being tough but fair, and his history as a former boxer made him one of the best fighters in the department.

However, after six seasons, Antonio’s story took a dark turn. He became addicted to painkillers following a shoulder injury, which led to a series of bad decisions. He ended up covering for Voight, getting caught in a murder cover-up, and eventually relapsing.

His addiction spiraled out of control, and in the Chicago P.D. season 7 premiere, it was revealed that Voight had checked him into an off-the-books rehab facility. Not long after, Antonio officially resigned from the force and moved to Puerto Rico to be closer to his family.

Here's what happened to Antonio Dawson on Chicago PD

Chicago PD (Image sourced from NBC)

Antonio Dawson’s downfall on Chicago PD was slow but brutal. In season 6, he suffered a shoulder injury while chasing a suspect. At first, it seemed minor, but the pain persisted, leading him to rely on prescription painkillers. What started as a way to manage discomfort spiraled into a full-blown addiction. Antonio, known for his discipline, lost control. He began taking pills more frequently, eventually turning to illegal sources when he ran out of refills.

His situation got worse when his dealer was raided, and his supplier’s cousin, Jason Rizzo, wanted revenge. Rizzo kidnapped Antonio’s daughter, Eva, as payback. Antonio tracked him down, but when Rizzo made crude remarks about Eva, Antonio snapped.

In a fit of rage, he pushed Rizzo out of a window, killing him. The fallout was immediate. Voight and Ruzek covered up the crime, making it look like self-defense, but Antonio was shaken. He knew what had happened, and it weighed on him.

Chicago PD (Image sourced from NBC)

Voight, recognizing how far Antonio had fallen, sent him to rehab. He took a break from the unit, but when he returned, it was clear he wasn’t the same. His guilt over Ruzek taking the fall for Rizzo’s death ate at him. Antonio wanted to confess, but Voight convinced him it was too late. Meanwhile, Internal Affairs started looking into the case. The pressure built, and despite his best efforts, Antonio relapsed.

In the season 6 finale, Antonio was seen taking painkillers again. In season 7’s premiere, his apartment was found trashed, a clear sign that he had hit rock bottom. Voight quietly checked him into an off-the-books rehab facility. It was the last time Antonio was seen on the show.

A few episodes later, Chicago P.D. confirmed his resignation. He had officially left the force and moved to Puerto Rico to be closer to his family. His sister, Gabby Dawson, later mentioned in Chicago Fire that Antonio was working in a crisis response team in the Bahamas. It was a small but important detail that gave fans some closure.

Chicago PD (Image sourced from NBC)

Antonio’s exit wasn’t violent, but it was tragic. Unlike other characters who were killed off, he left under circumstances that felt real—he simply couldn't escape the consequences of his actions.

While Chicago P.D. never brought him back, the door was left open for his return. Jon Seda stated in an interview with US Weekly in January 2024 that Antonio is still alive, meaning there’s always a chance he could appear again. For now, though, his story remains one of the most heartbreaking in Chicago P.D. history.

The next episode of Chicago P.D. is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. This will be season 12 episode 13, titled Street Jesus.

