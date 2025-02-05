FBI: International season 4 episode 10 ending explained: Did Tyler Booth leave the Fly Team?

The 10th episode of Dick Wolf's police procedural drama, FBI: International season 4 aired on February 4, 2025, on CBS. After returning from a midseason hiatus this January, the ongoing season continues to dive deeper into the personal and professional lives of the members of FBI's International Fly Team.

Premiering on CBS in 2021, FBI: International is the second spin-off of the FBI franchise, following the success of the original series and FBI: Most Wanted. FBI: International season 4 released eight episodes before going on fall break in December.

The latest episode 10 focused on a Russian biochemist who developed a dangerous weapon and tasked his daughter with protecting it before getting murdered.

Another development in the episode was Tyler Booth's promotion, the temporary member of the Fly team for the past few episodes. It was revealed that Smitty's opinion would be considered for Tyler's evaluation, and the latter had a disagreement with her when she said she would not cover for him in the review.

As his superior, Smitty said that she would rather resign than threaten her job and lie about Tyler's rule-bending in Paris. Ultimately, Tyler chose to leave the Fly Team, feeling Smitty was more suited for the role. He also chose to be with his daughter in the U.S.

FBI: International season 4 episode 10: Why did Tyler leave the Fly Team and return to the United States?

Andre Raines, Wes Mitchell, Tyler Booth, and Smitty Garretson (Image via Instagram/@jayhayden00)

In FBI: International season 4 episode 10, an honorary member of the Fly Team, Jay Hayden's Tyler Booth decided to leave the Fly Team and return to the United States. In the beginning of the episode, it was established that Tyler was up for a GS-14 promotion, and he was looking forward to it because it would allow him to transfer back home.

Tyler, along with the audience, believed that the team leader and his supervisor Wes Mitchell, would support his candidacy. However, in a turn of events, it was revealed that Smitty would be the one to give him feedback, which complicated matters for him.

As seen in the past few episodes of FBI: International season 4, Tyler and Smitty did not see eye-to-eye when it came to their professional approach. Smitty was disciplined, while Tyler liked to bend the rules if needed, as seen in the Greg Csonka case.

Tyler was concerned that Smitty might reveal this, potentially jeopardizing his promotion.

When he got the time on a train ride, he talked to her about the type of review she would give him. Smitty told him that she didn't intend to actively disclose the information but she would not lie for him if questioned.

Tyler tried to convince her that he needed this promotion because he wanted to move back home and be closer to his daughter.

Smitty did not see a way out of this without risking her own position, and so she submitted her resignation. This way, she would not be his superior anymore, and would not evaluate him. However, Wes refused to accept her resignation, stating that the team needed her.

At the end of FBI: International season 4 episode 10, Tyler voluntarily withdrew from the promotion and chose to leave the team. The Fly Team gave him a heartfelt farewell, and Smitty arranged for his daughter to welcome him home.

While his departure was bittersweet, the show left the door open for his possible return in the future.

FBI: International season 4 episode 10: How did the Fly Team prevent the Russians from obtaining the bioweapon?

FBI's International Fly Team (Image via Instagram/@jesseleesoffer)

In FBI: International season 4 episode 10, the Fly Team found themselves caught between the Russians and their own government over a deadly bioweapon created by a Russian biochemist. In the very beginning of the episode, the biochemist, named Dr. Vasily Svridov, was executed by the Russian government in an attempt to stop his defection.

They wanted the bioweapon that Svridov created, but his daughter, Yulia, escaped with the suitcase containing the discovery. She handcuffed herself to it, honoring her father's last wish and not letting it fall into the wrong hands.

Svridov told Yulia to hand over the bioweapon to Dr. Chung in the United States. Chung contacted the Fly Team to help Yulia and that is how the FBI got involved in FBI: International season 4 episode 10. They managed to extract Yulia from Ukraine and were forced to take refuge in an American warehouse in Poland.

After Vo's persuasion, Yulia opened the suitcase, and everyone discovered the bioweapon was a highly dangerous virus capable of causing a pandemic. As their superiors already knew of the operation, the Fly Team was directed to deliver the bioweapon to a U.S. Army base.

However, Dr. Chung warned that neither the Russian nor the American government should possess it. To prevent any single government from gaining control, Smitty secretly transported the real bioweapon to a civilian lab, leaving Raines and Yulia with a decoy suitcase.

When the Russians cornered Raines and threatened him to give up the suitcase, he handed them the fake case. They left, and Raines had enough time to get Yulia to safety.

At the end of FBI: International season 4 episode 10, both nations didn't get the weapon, and the Fly Team saved the day once again.

