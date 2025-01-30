When will FBI: International season 4 episode 10 be released on CBS? Release date and time explored

CBS's police procedural series, FBI: International season 4 is back on the channel after its midseason hiatus. Created by Dick Wolf & Derek Haas, the series continues to follow the FBI’s International Fly Team, a specialized unit that operates overseas, tackling global threats and protecting American citizens abroad.

The latest season premiered on October 15, 2024, and aired 8 episodes before going on fall break in December. FBI: International season 4 episode 10 will be released on February 4, 2025, and will focus on the Fly Team tackling a high-stakes case involving sensitive biotoxins.

The new season saw some prominent changes in the cast, with Jesse Lee Soffer joining as Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell, taking over leadership of the Fly Team. Station 19 fame Jay Hayden also appears as Agent Tyler Booth, a character introduced later in the season.

FBI: International season 4 episode 10 release date and time

As stated above, FBI: International season 4 episode 10 titled Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxin will be released on February 4, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. After the conclusion of the Greg Csonka arc in the previous episode, the upcoming episode will feature a new case involving a Russian biochemist and his daughter.

Below are the release timings for all regions -

Time Zone Release Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 6: 00 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 7: 00 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 4,2025 8: 00 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 9: 00 pm

Where to watch FBI: International season 4 episode 10?

FBI: International season 4 episode 10 will air live on CBS at its scheduled time, 9 p.m ET. The episode will be available to stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime or on-demand the next day with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.

The episode will also be available on CBS.com and the CBS app. For fans who prefer live TV streaming services, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream offer CBS in their channel lineup. It is advised to check with the provider for availability in different areas.

Preview of FBI: International season 4 episode 10

The synopsis of FBI: International season 4 episode 10 reads,

"When a Russian biochemist is assassinated for trying to defect with his highly sensitive biotoxins research, the Fly Team springs into action to protect his daughter, whose father’s last wish was that she get his research to a trusted American microbiologist. Meanwhile, Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) stays behind to help Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) during her recovery, and Booth (Jay Hayden) clashes with Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) when he finds out she could jeopardize his promotion."

The upcoming episode titled Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxin puts Raines at the center of the action, as seen in the promotional video. He is seen carrying a briefcase and trying to protect a young girl while chased by a group of men. At one point, he is heard saying, "If you shoot me and I drop this, it kills us all", and it is safe to assume that he is trying to safely deliver the biochemical weapon elsewhere.

Fans are also interested to see Vo's recovery arc in episode 10, after being fatally shot in the fall finale. In an interview with TV Insider on January 28, 2025, Vinessa Vidotto talked about her character's healing journey. She said,

"I think she’s a pretty resilient, strong woman, and our show is a very fast-paced show. I don’t think it dwells so much on that, and we’re always onto the next case. But from what I can say, she’s in good spirits about it all. I think she has a great support system. She’s got Tank, she’s got Wes, she’s got Raines, Amanda, Smitty."

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: International season 4.

