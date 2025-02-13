"Relationship rings or marriage rings" - Internet reacts to Cobra Kai stars Tanner and Mary's rings at premiere

Cobra Kai is officially coming to an end. The final five episodes of season 6 premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2025, wrapping up the storylines of Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, and the next generation of karate fighters.

But instead of just mourning the end of the series, fans have been busy dissecting one particular moment from the finale premiere: the matching rings worn by stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser.

The debate sparked by their red-carpet appearance was whether these were simple “relationship rings” or something more serious. Fans of the series have often speculated about the actors' relationship and recent images were enough to fuel rumors whether Tanner and Mary are engaged:

One Reddit comment summed up the curiosity perfectly: “Uhh did they get ‘relationship’ rings or marriage rings?”

That single question set off a chain reaction, with fans debating everything from purity rings to engagement speculation.

Another Redditor quickly shut down the idea that they could be wedding bands, insisting, “They’re purity rings! Not till marriage, you heathens!”

This response got plenty of laughs, but it didn’t stop others from questioning what kind of commitment the rings actually symbolized.

Another user suggested that the rings might not mean anything at all, adding, “They’ve always seemed flirty, but these could be friendship rings lol.”

But that reasoning didn’t sit right with everyone, especially one commenter who pointed out, “Friendship rings for two 25+ year olds? Hmm ya, I doubt that.”

Some fans have been convinced for a while that Buchanan and Mouser are more than just co-stars, with one person claiming, “There are a lot of photos out there of them that make it pretty obvious they’ve been a couple for a while. They’re just lowkey!”

Others were simply excited about the possibility, with a fan exclaiming, “Finallyyyyy I'm so happy for them ❤️”.

And another joked, “That’s Clark Kent and Lois Lane right there! Congrats to them, they look cute together.”

What to expect from the Cobra Kai Finale? (Season 6, Episodes 13-15)

Cobra Kai (Image sourced from Netflix)

With Cobra Kai coming to an end, the final three episodes— 13, 14, and 15—are expected to bring everything full circle. The Sekai Taikai tournament will likely take center stage, with the Iron Dragons dojo, led by Sensei Wolf, proving to be the toughest challenge for Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang. But fights in the ring won’t be the only battles happening.

Episode 13 will focus on the tournament, with Axel and Zara from the Iron Dragons dominating. However, Axel's doubts about Sensei Wolf’s methods may cause tension, possibly affecting his performance. Sam might notice his hesitation, leading to an unexpected alliance.

Episode 14 will get more intense as Robby, Miguel, Hawk, and Tory face major challenges. Meanwhile, John Kreese, missing since his prison escape, may finally return. A confrontation between him and Johnny seems likely, possibly ending in a long-awaited showdown.

The series finale, Episode 15, is expected to be all about the championship fights. Robby vs. Axel and Tory vs. Zara could be the two biggest matchups. Given how much both rivalries have been built up, these fights will likely be some of the most intense of the series. Johnny and Daniel, once bitter enemies, will probably stand together as their students give it their all.

Cobra Kai (Image sourced from Netflix)

When it’s all over, Cobra Kai isn’t expected to leave loose ends. The final scene will likely be a tribute to The Karate Kid, closing out the franchise on a note that acknowledges where it all began. Whether it’s with a victory or just a lesson learned, this will be the final bow.

The final three episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6—Episodes 13, 14, and 15—are scheduled to be released on February 13, 2025, on Netflix.

