Is FBI: International filmed in Europe? Everything you need to know

CBS’s FBI: International has been on the air since September 21, 2021, making it the third series in the FBI franchise created by Dick Wolf and Derek Haas. While the original FBI focuses on cases within the United States and FBI: Most Wanted tracks fugitives on American soil, FBI: International takes the action overseas.

It follows the FBI’s “Fly Team,” a specialized unit headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, that handles crimes involving American citizens or interests across Europe. Unlike most FBI agents, this team works without jurisdiction, meaning they must rely on cooperation from local law enforcement while dealing with political red tape and strict foreign laws.

Since the show is set in Europe, it is also filmed there. The primary filming location is Budapest, Hungary, where the Fly Team’s headquarters is based. Other locations include Prague in the Czech Republic, Tuscany in Italy, Pula and Rovinj in Croatia, and Oslo in Norway.

A closer look at the filming locations of FBI: International

1) Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is the show’s main filming location. The city not only represents the Fly Team’s base of operations but also doubles for other European cities when needed. Some of the most recognizable places featured in the show include:

Castle Garden Bazaar – This historic site, originally built in the 19th century, appeared in the pilot episode.

– This historic site, originally built in the 19th century, appeared in the pilot episode. Fisherman’s Bastion – This iconic landmark overlooking the Danube was used in an early episode of Season 1.

– This iconic landmark overlooking the Danube was used in an early episode of Season 1. Liberty Bridge – A frequently used backdrop that symbolizes Budapest.

– A frequently used backdrop that symbolizes Budapest. Great Market Hall – A well-known market near the Danube River that appeared in several scenes.

– A well-known market near the Danube River that appeared in several scenes. Drechsler Palace – A historic building that has been used for key exterior shots.

Season 4 also introduced Szeged, Hungary, as a new filming location. Previously, the production team used Szeged to stand in for Madrid in season 1, and they returned to film more scenes for the upcoming season.

2) Prague, Czech Republic

Prague first appeared in season 1 episode 7, when the Fly Team investigated the murder of an American entrepreneur. The production team returned to the city in season 3, filming at several well-known locations, including:

Old Town Square – A historic area in Prague’s city center.

– A historic area in Prague’s city center. Týnská, Masná, Platnéřská, and Seminářská Streets – Various locations around the old town were used for exterior shots.

Prague’s historical buildings and cobblestone streets made it a perfect setting for some of the show’s European cases.

3) Tuscany, Italy

FBI: International season 3 took the Fly Team to Tuscany, Italy, in episode 7, titled Andiamo! The storyline involved a kidnapping case linked to the Italian mafia. The cast and crew filmed in the hills of Tuscany, capturing the region’s scenic landscapes and historic architecture.

Vinessa Vidotto, who plays Cameron Vo, shared her experience filming in Tuscany, mentioning that while the weather was rainy and gloomy, the setting was still breathtaking. She also discovered underground bunkers and tunnels in the area, which added to the episode’s authenticity.

4) Pula and Rovinj, Croatia

FBI: International has filmed in multiple locations across Croatia, mainly in Pula and Rovinj. Pula, located in Istria County, is famous for its Roman amphitheater, which appeared in the show. Other notable Croatian locations include:

The Forum – A public square in Pula that was used in exterior shots.

– A public square in Pula that was used in exterior shots. The Arch of the Sergii – A well-preserved Roman arch featured in the show.

– A well-preserved Roman arch featured in the show. Grand Park Hotel Rovinj – A luxury hotel that served as a backdrop for key scenes.

– A luxury hotel that served as a backdrop for key scenes. Mulini Beach – A coastal location in Rovinj that appeared in one of the episodes.

5) Oslo, Norway

Norway has also served as a filming location for the show. The production team shot several scenes in Oslo, with notable locations including:

Sommerro Hotel

Holmenkollen Ski Jump – A famous ski tower with panoramic views of Oslo.

– A famous ski tower with panoramic views of Oslo. Langkaia at the Opera – A waterfront location used for scenic shots.

– A waterfront location used for scenic shots. Barcode District – The 16th-floor of the KLP building was used for an office scene.

– The 16th-floor of the KLP building was used for an office scene. Snarøya Sjøflyklubb – A seaplane club where certain aerial shots were filmed.

FBI: International season 4 episode 12 is all set to air on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

