What happened to Evan Hawkins on Chicago Fire? Character’s fate explored

NBC’s Chicago Fire has been on the air since October 10, 2012, and remains one of the most popular dramas on network television. The show follows the lives of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel at Firehouse 51, a fictional station within the Chicago Fire Department.

It dives into the dangers they face on the job, the emotional toll of working in emergency services, and the complicated relationships that form between first responders. Over the years, it has built a massive fanbase, especially among those who love intense workplace dramas with strong character development.

The series has gone through major cast changes, introducing new characters while saying goodbye to some fan favorites. One of those characters was Evan Hawkins, played by Jimmy Nicholas.

Trending

He joined in season 10 as a Paramedic Field Chief, initially coming across as strict and all about following protocol. Over time, he developed a romance with paramedic Violet Mikami, which became one of the more engaging storylines in the later seasons.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

But like many beloved characters in Chicago Fire, Hawkins’ time on the show didn’t last forever. His story came to a heartbreaking end when he was killed while trying to save a civilian during a fire.

Here's what happened to Evan Hawkins on Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (Image sourced from NBC)

Evan Hawkins was introduced in season 10 as the Paramedic Field Chief overseeing EMS District 7. At first, he wasn’t exactly a fan favorite. He followed protocol to the letter, sometimes clashing with Firehouse 51, especially Sylvie Brett when he initially rejected her paramedicine program. But as the season went on, Hawkins started to show a different side. He recognized talent when he saw it and eventually helped Brett’s program get approved.

Hawkins’ most significant storyline came from his relationship with Violet Mikami. They had chemistry from the start but kept their feelings under wraps due to his position as her superior. After a lot of back-and-forth, they finally got together in season 10 episode 13, Fire Cop.

Their relationship didn’t come without problems, though. Another paramedic, Emma Jacobs, wanted Violet’s job and tried to blackmail Hawkins into transferring her. She used their relationship as leverage, threatening to expose him for favoritism. Hawkins refused to cave, even when it meant getting himself transferred to another district.

Just when it seemed like he and Violet could finally be together without work causing problems, everything fell apart. In season 11 episode 3 (Completely Shattered), Firehouse 51 responded to a theater fire. Hawkins was there in his new role and wasn’t working directly with 51, but he was still on the scene.

As the team rushed to get people out, he spotted a man struggling to escape. He ran in to help without thinking twice. He was guiding the man toward safety when the building collapsed. A massive chunk of debris fell and buried them both.

Violet reached him first and did everything she could to bring him back. She performed CPR right there in the middle of the chaos, but nothing worked. Hawkins died before they could save him. The only good thing that came from it was that the man he risked his life for survived.

Chicago Fire (Image sourced from NBC)

His death left a massive impact, especially on Violet. She struggled to move forward, and for the rest of season 11, she was visibly shaken. The show didn’t just brush past it, either. It showed how deeply his loss affected her and the rest of the team.

Hawkins wasn’t on the show for long, but his death was one of the more emotional moments in recent seasons, proving once again that Chicago Fire doesn’t hold back when it comes to showing the real dangers of the job.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13, Born of Fire, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9/8c on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback