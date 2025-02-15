Why did Derrick Gibson fame Rome Flynn leave Chicago Fire? Explained

Chicago Fire has been a part of NBC’s lineup since it premiered in 2012. As the first show in the One Chicago universe, it focuses on the lives of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue workers at Firehouse 51. Over the years, Chicago Fire has introduced new faces while also saying goodbye to some fan-favorite characters.

One of the more recent additions to the show was Derrick Gibson, played by Rome Flynn. He joined the cast in season 12, appearing from episode 2 as a new firefighter with a troubled past. Unlike some of the rookies before him, Gibson was not just an eager recruit trying to prove himself.

He was a former boxer dealing with personal trauma. His quiet nature and reserved personality made him stand out, but he quickly showed that he was capable for the job. According to Variety, Flynn did not exit from the show due to scheduling conflicts.

The reason why Rome Flynn left Chicago Fire

Rome Flynn exited from Chicago Fire only after a few episodes. Derrick Gibson, who joined the show in season 12 as a firefighter, appeared to be a part of the team for a while. However, after six episodes, he was gone.

At first, many believed Flynn had left for another role. Around the same time he exited Chicago Fire, he was cast in Godfather of Harlem season 4 as Frank Lucas, a real-life gangster who worked with Bumpy Johnson.

However, Flynn later denied rumors about moving on from one show for another. He explained in an interview that his decision to leave had nothing to do with Godfather of Harlem. The timing just happened to line up. According to Yahoo Entertainment, he stated:

"They were not connected at all. I did not leave that show for this one."

The most likely reason for his departure was that Gibson was never meant to stay long-term. His story focused on personal struggles rather than his future at Firehouse 51. From the start, he carried guilt over his past as a boxer.

In Chicago Fire season 12 episode 5, he revealed that he had accidentally killed an opponent in the ring. The weight of that, combined with the pressure of firefighting, wore him down.

By episode 8, his struggle was clear. He started acting unpredictably and showed signs of withdrawal from painkillers. His breakdown in the locker room directed towards professional help. Instead of dragging out his downward spiral, the writers had him leave on his own terms. He told Stella Kidd that he needed to step away and get treatment, and that was the last time fans saw him.

Flynn later spoke about his exit, saying he enjoyed playing Gibson but understood that his story had reached its end. He also mentioned that he would be open to returning to Chicago Fire if the opportunity came up.

There is no confirmation that Gibson will come back. The show has brought back several characters before. If the character gets his life back on track, there is a chance he could return to Firehouse 51.

For now, Flynn has moved on to other projects.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13, titled Born of Fire, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

