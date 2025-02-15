Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After taking a brief break this week, NBC's Chicago P.D. season 12 will return with episode 13 on February 19, 2025. The police procedural drama returned after its midseason hiatus on January 8, 2025, and continues to focus on the Intelligence Unit handling high-stakes situations in their personal and professional lives.

In Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 13, Detective Kevin Atwater's community-center project draws police attention after a street war erupts. A former patrol officer and Burgess' partner, Atwater joined the Intelligence Unit in Season 2 and is known for his strong morals and resilience.

Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, Chicago P.D. premiered on NBC on January 8, 2014, as part of the One Chicago franchise, alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. The franchise recently aired its first three-hour crossover in five years, featuring a high-rise gas explosion.

When will Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13 be released?

As stated above, Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13 titled Street Jesus will air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time. All previous episodes of the season are available on Peacock for on-demand viewing.

Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025 10 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, Feb 20, 2025 8: 30 am Australian Central Time Thursday, Feb 20, 2025 1: 30 pm

Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13

Kim Burgess, Kevin Atwater, and Dante Torres (Image via X/@WolfEnt)

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13 will be available to watch live on NBC during its scheduled broadcast. After its live airing, the episode can be streamed the following day on Peacock, NBC's official streaming platform.

The episode can also be accessed through live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV, all of which offer access to NBC. For those who prefer to purchase episodes individually, platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu typically have new episodes available shortly after they air.

A brief recap of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12

In Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 12, Officer Dante Torres is at the center of the action. After the body of a teenage boy named Kai serving time at Maron Juvenile Detention Center is discovered, Torres goes undercover to find the truth.

Torres, who spent time at Maron himself as a youngster, is haunted by his past and even has a panic attack after a forced lockdown. However, after witnessing the fear and abuse that the boys endure, he is determined to help them.

Torres finds Tommy, Kai’s cellmate, battered in a basement and about to be the next victim. He learns that a guard, CO Collins, was running a s**ual abuse ring with inmate Art’s coerced help. Collins was responsible for Kai's death.

He helps Art and Tommy realize what is right for them, and with their help, he goes after Collins. When the police try to arrest Collins, he pulls his gun and dies in a confrontation with Torres. The case exposes the trauma that Torres faced in his past, adding depth to his character.

Preview of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13

LaRoyce Hawkins as Detective Kevin Atwater (Image via Instagram/@laroycehawkins)

The logline of Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 13 reads,

"A mounting street war threatens a community-center project that Atwater is trying to get off the ground."

As seen in the trailer of the upcoming episode, Atwater is likely heading a community-center project aimed at providing a haven for local youth. However, the dead body of a youngster hints that gang violence in the area threatens the project's success.

Atwater's commitment raises concerns for Ruzek, who is heard saying in the first scene, "What's going on, Kev? You can talk to me." Fans can look forward to seeing how the unit navigates the complexities of the case and Atwater's personal mission.

