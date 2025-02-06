Dick Wolf's police procedural drama, Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12 titled The Good Shepherd aired on NBC on February 5, 2025. In January, the ongoing season returned on the channel after fall break and aired a much-anticipated 3-hour crossover with the other shows in the One Chicago family.

Episode 12 of Chicago P.D. season 12 put Agent Dante Torres at the center of the action, as the team handled a case related to Torres' previous juvenile detention center. Torres went undercover to investigate the death of a teen at the center and was forced to face the demons of his past.

Premiering in 2014, Chicago P.D. follows the officers and detectives of the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department as they tackle organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and other serious crimes in the city. In season 11, one of the oldest members of the show, Tracy Spiridakos, departed from her role as Hailey Upton. The current cast members include Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Toya Turner.

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12: How does Torres confront his past at the juvenile detention center?

In Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12, Torres was forced to confront his traumatic past when he went undercover at the same juvenile detention center where he had served time. At the beginning of the episode, Torres was seen leaning into his faith by praying and reading the bible but returning to Maron detention center reopened his deep wounds.

The episode started with Torres serving out warrants when he stumbled upon blood on a garage door. The dead body of a teen named Kai serving time at Maron detention was found inside the garage, and Torres decided to go undercover to investigate the murder. While undercover, he witnessed firsthand the rigorous measures and abuse within the facility, which mirrored what he likely endured as a teen.

In the promotional video for the episode, Torres was seen having a panic attack. This moment happened when he was trapped in a room during a lockdown. The alarms, the locked door, and every restraint reminded him of his own time there, hinting that his past still holds power over him.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres (Image via X/@NBCOneChicago)

However, Torres continued with the mission, as he wanted to break the cycle of abuse. He was successful in doing so, as he helped two teens at the detention center personally, Art and Tommy. Torres helped Tommy understand that he needed to mend his ways before it was too late, and he also formed a personal connection with Art.

Torres saw his own reflection in Art, a troubled teen who was broken but still searching for hope in the future. By the end of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12, Torres had not only solved the case but also reaffirmed that his past might shape him, but it does not define him.

The Intelligence Unit discovers a disturbing motive behind Kai's death in Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12

In Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12, the Intelligence Unit uncovered a disturbing motive behind Kai’s death, revealing deep-seated corruption within the Maron juvenile detention center. Initially, it looked like Kai was another troubled teen who met a tragic end, but the investigation exposed a much darker truth.

Towards the beginning of the episode, Kai's body was discovered by Torres inside a garage. The Intelligence Unit found Kai's connection to Maron, and the security footage of the detention center revealed that he was already beaten up when he escaped and hid inside the garage. This confirmed that Kai's escape was not about freedom, it was a desperate attempt to survive.

After Torres went undercover at the detention center, he discovered multiple evidences of discrepancies in the guards' and inmates' statements. Kai's roommate, Tommy, was put in solitary, and he refused to talk to the cops, saying he was asleep when Kai escaped.

However, he did lead Torres to another teen, Art Cervantes, and the guards warned Torres against Art. The discovery of a hidden burner phone and Art’s reluctant confession exposed the truth: CO Collins, a corrupt guard, was systematically abusing boys, using inmates like Art to groom and select victims.

When Torres went to arrest Collins, Collins pulled a gun on him, and Torres was forced to kill him. Torres eventually saved Tommy as well, who was the next victim of the s*x racket. For fans of Dante Torres, Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12 was a deep dive into his past and an insight into his character arc in the coming episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. season 12.

