Which role does Benjamin Levy Aguilar play on Chicago PD? Character, family life, and more details explored

Chicago PD is a police drama in One Chicago franchise that examines the lives of the officers and detectives of the Chicago Police Department’s 21st District. It features uniformed patrol officers and the elite Intelligence Unit investigating crimes in the city.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar portrays Officer Dante Torres in Chicago PD. He starred as a guest in season 9 before being promoted to a regular in season 10. Torres is younger than most other officers and has had a tough childhood, which sets him apart from the rest of the intelligence unit. His resilience and dedication to his job allow him to approach cases differently

Torres' backstory reveals his upbringing in a violent neighborhood, which influences his policing methods. His character usually deals with loyalty, justice, and ethical issues.

Portrayal and character development of Officer Dante Torres in Chicago PD

Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Image via Instagram/@benjaminlevyaguilar)

Officer Dante Torres, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar, was introduced in season 9 episode 18 of Chicago PD as a recruit under Detective Jay Halstead’s supervision.

Torres faced multiple challenges during his service, including his secret affair with unit informant Gloria Perez, which led to serious complications within the team. This tested his professional limits and challenged his colleagues, especially Officer Kiana Cook.

Torres has had a considerable impact on the Intelligence Unit's operations. His choices, particularly those concerning his interpersonal relationships, have sparked conflicts and ethical problems, impacting his personal and professional life.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s early life, family, and transition into acting

Benjamin Levy Aguilar was born in Guatemala on June 19, 1993. He is the son of Mariluz Aguilar Rivas, Miss Guatemala, and Jeff Levy, a businessman from Brooklyn. This multicultural background influenced his future career choices.

As a child, Aguilar was a soccer fan who joined the youth team of AC Milan but was forced to quit after suffering a femur fracture. He then shifted to martial arts and earned a black belt in Krav Maga.

Aguilar moved to Hollywood at age 18 to pursue his acting career, influenced by his mother's suggestion. His multicultural background and the training he endured impacted his approach.

Aguilar’s acting career and notable performances

Benjamin Levy Aguilar started with small roles in Glee and Straight Outta Compton, which helped him gain recognition. He later took on more roles in crime and drama series.

Aside from Chicago PD, Aguilar appeared in Filthy Rich (2020), where he played Antonio Rivera, a bodyguard with an intriguing backstory. He was also cast in Netflix's The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (2022), expanding his acting portfolio.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s relationship and interests outside acting

As per Netflix Life, Olivia Macklin and Benjamin Levy Aguilar have been in a relationship since 2020. In 2020, the two actors featured together in the series Filthy Rich. Though the couple keeps their relationship mostly private, they occasionally share moments on social media.

Apart from acting, Aguilar loves martial arts. He has a black belt in Krav Maga and enjoys tactical shooting, evasive driving, and other skills acquired from security training. He also loves romantic comedies, which he often watched with his mother as a child.

New episodes of Chicago PD air every Wednesday on NBC at 10 pm ET and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

