NCIS Sydney season 2: Full cast list explored

NCIS Sydney season 2 is back continuing its mix of military crime investigations and Australian law enforcement action. The new season premiered on February 7, 2025, bringing back Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her team as they deal with the fallout from last season’s shocking ending.

Season 1 ended with JD Dempsey’s (Todd Lasance) son, Jack, being kidnapped by an assassin posing as a clown. The ransom? The release of wanted criminal Ana Niemus (Georgina Haig).

JD freed Niemus, who killed the kidnapper but escaped before authorities could capture her. The final scene dropped a major twist—when JD called a mysterious number Niemus left him, it rang on Colonel Rankin’s (Lewis Fitz-Gerald) phone.

NCIS Sydney season 2 picks up immediately after these events. Rankin collapses from a heart attack after Mackey confronts him, leaving the team with more questions than answers.

Suspended from duty for allowing Niemus to escape, Mackey and JD investigate Rankin’s ties to the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar) takes temporary command of NCIS. With Rankin’s fate unknown and Niemus still at large, the team is about to uncover even deeper connections between the U.S. military and international criminals.

Cast members of NCIS Sydney season 2

1) Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey

NCIS Sydney Season 2 (Image via CBS)

Mackey is the no-nonsense leader of the NCIS field office in Sydney. She’s sharp, methodical, and doesn’t waste time on small talk. Last season, she slowly started opening up to her team, but season 2 pushes her into more personal territory. She revealed that she has a 17-year-old son, Trey, which added a new layer to her character.

After the fallout from Niemus’ escape, Mackey is suspended from duty but refuses to sit still. She secretly works to uncover who Rankin was really working for, all while balancing her growing trust in JD and keeping her personal life separate from work.

2) Todd Lasance as AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey

NCIS Sydney Season 2 (Image via CBS)

JD is Mackey’s Australian Federal Police (AFP) counterpart and the team's second-in-command. A former undercover cop, JD is protective, street-smart, and emotionally invested in his cases, especially when it comes to his son, Jack.

Season 1 ended with Jack’s kidnapping, which pushed JD to his limits. In season 2, JD is suspended along with Mackey but continues investigating Rankin’s role in the conspiracy.

His dynamic with Mackey gets more personal as they share more about their past. He also struggles with how far he’s willing to go for revenge after everything that happened with his son.

3) Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson

NCIS Sydney Season 2 (Image via CBS)

DeShawn is the youngest and most ambitious member of the NCIS Sydney team. He’s good at his job, but sometimes his confidence puts him in difficult situations.

With Mackey and JD suspended, DeShawn takes over as acting Special Agent-in-Charge, which is not as easy as he thought.

The team doesn’t take him as seriously, and now he has to handle their internal struggles while also proving himself as a leader.

DeShawn is also dealing with the fact that Rankin’s secrets go deeper than expected, and if they don’t figure it out fast, it could compromise NCIS operations in Australia.

4) Tuuli Narkle as AFP Constable Evie Cooper

NCIS Sydney Season 2 (Image via CBS)

Evie is the team’s AFP liaison officer who knows how to handle high-pressure situations. She’s tough, level-headed, and has a deep understanding of Australian law enforcement.

In season 1, she revealed that she had a past in undercover narcotics work, which put her in danger when her old life caught up with her.

In season 2, Evie is caught between loyalty to her suspended teammates and her duty to AFP. She tries to bridge the gap between NCIS and AFP leadership while also working closely with Bluebird to dig deeper into Rankin’s connections to Sydney’s crime networks.

5) Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson

NCIS Sydney Season 2 (Image via CBS)

Blue is the team’s forensic scientist, but she’s not just about lab work. She’s highly skilled at piecing together crime scenes and uncovering small details that others might miss. She has a quirky personality and tends to lighten the mood when things get too serious.

In season 2, Blue takes a bigger role in investigating Rankin, analyzing his financial records, encrypted communications, and forensic evidence linked to his case. She also continues to bond with Evie, who she sees as a mentor.

Blue’s past might also come into play this season as she starts revealing more about herself.

6) William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy "Rosie" Penrose

NCIS Sydney Season 2 (Image via CBS)

Roy is the team’s forensic pathologist—grumpy, highly intelligent, and not one to sugarcoat the truth. He has decades of experience and often serves as the voice of reason when things get too heated.

He also has a soft side, especially when it comes to his wife, who suffers from dementia.

In season 2, Roy plays a crucial role in uncovering what really happened to Rankin. When Rankin collapses, Roy discovers that his pacemaker was tampered with, meaning his heart attack wasn’t natural. As the team works to untangle the conspiracy, Roy provides the hard scientific proof they need.

Supporting cast & recurring characters

NCIS Sydney Season 2 (Image via CBS)

Georgina Haig as Ana Niemus / Monica Rowe – An international assassin still on the run after escaping in Season 1.

– An international assassin still on the run after escaping in Season 1. Lewis Fitz-Gerald as Colonel Richard Rankin – A high-ranking military official who may be tied to international crime networks.

– A high-ranking military official who may be tied to international crime networks. Bert LaBonté as NCIS Special Agent Ken Carter – The temporary leader of NCIS Sydney while Mackey is suspended.

– The temporary leader of NCIS Sydney while Mackey is suspended. Dorian Nkono as Frank Lupo – A local crime boss with connections to Rankin’s operations.

– A local crime boss with connections to Rankin’s operations. Jake Ryan as Nails – A mercenary who works for criminal organizations in Australia.

– A mercenary who works for criminal organizations in Australia. Matt Nable as Detective Sergeant Cath Welsh – A tough police officer who clashes with JD on cases.

– A tough police officer who clashes with JD on cases. Nathan Phillips as Finn – A former navy officer who has inside knowledge of Sydney’s military activities.

NCIS Sydney season 2 premiered on February 7, 2025, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming the next day on Paramount+.

