Who dies in Cobra Kai season 6 grand finale? Major spoilers and more

Cobra Kai Season 6 has officially ended after the grand finale, wrapping up a story that started over 40 years ago with The Karate Kid. Fans who followed the series from its YouTube Red days to its Netflix success finally got the closure they had been waiting for. The final episodes settled rivalries and tournaments and they delivered major deaths, shocking betrayals, and a high-stakes fight that changed everything.

Ending Cobra Kai now was necessary. The show had built up so many conflicts, from Daniel and Johnny’s evolving partnership to Kreese and Silver’s manipulations, that dragging it out any further would have made the story feel stretched.

In Cobra Kai season 6, The Sekai Taikai tournament gave everyone one last fight to prove themselves, but the finale was about settling old scores. Some characters didn’t make it out alive, and others walked away forever changed.

This was a series built on fighting, but the deaths in the final episodes hit harder than any punch or kick. Kreese, Silver, and even Master Kim weren’t going to walk away from this story untouched.

Here's everyone who died in the Cobra Kai Season 6 grand finale

The Cobra Kai finale didn’t hold back when it came to consequences. The final three episodes delivered intense fights, long-awaited showdowns, and brutal endings for some of the biggest characters in the series.

By the time the dust settled, three major characters were dead—John Kreese, Terry Silver, and Master Kim Sun-Yung. Each death had a purpose, closing the book on their respective arcs while raising the stakes one last time.

1) John Kreese Dies Taking Down Terry Silver

Kreese had been trying to find his place in the world after escaping prison, but his past never really let him go. He wanted redemption, but the years of manipulation, betrayal, and his obsession with Cobra Kai made it impossible to fully walk away. In the finale, Kreese made one final move—taking down his former friend-turned-rival, Terry Silver.

Silver, still pulling strings behind the scenes, ordered the kidnapping of Johnny’s wife and newborn daughter to force Johnny into throwing the Sekai Taikai final. Kreese got wind of it and, in a rare act of selflessness, intervened. He boarded Silver’s yacht to stop his plan, leading to a brutal fight between the two. Silver had the upper hand for most of it, using his signature dirty tricks and mind games.

But Kreese, knowing he wouldn’t make it out alive, made sure Silver wouldn’t either. With gasoline leaking across the deck, Kreese took out his lighter and threw it into the puddle, setting off a massive explosion. Both men were engulfed in flames, ending their decades-long rivalry in the most final way possible.

2) Terry Silver’s Final Move Ends in Flames

Silver had spent years trying to cement his legacy, first by turning Cobra Kai into a global brand and later by ensuring the Sekai Taikai tournament would be his crowning achievement. But his control slipped piece by piece, and his desperation led to his most reckless decision yet—trying to manipulate the final fight by targeting Johnny’s family.

His final moments came when Kreese confronted him. Even with his superior skill, Silver underestimated how far Kreese would go. He never expected his old war buddy to sacrifice himself just to take him out. As the fire spread across the yacht, Silver tried to escape but was too late. The explosion took him down, marking the end of one of the most ruthless villains in Cobra Kai.

3) Master Kim Sun-Yung is Killed by His Own Granddaughter

While the tournament was unfolding, another battle for power was taking place in Korea. Master Kim, the man behind Cobra Kai’s most brutal techniques, believed in absolute strength. He had been pushing Sensei Kim Da-Eun to prove she was worthy of his legacy, forcing her to choose between eliminating John Kreese or taking over the dojo by killing him instead.

In the end, she chose the latter. In a tense showdown, Kim Da-Eun used the very techniques he had spent years teaching her to take him down. The fight was brutal, but she was younger, faster, and fueled by years of resentment. In the end, she struck the final blow, killing her grandfather and claiming control of the dojo for herself.

You can watch the Cobra Kai season 6 grand finale on Netflix.

