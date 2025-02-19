Who played Dr. Crockett Marcel on Chicago Med? Everything you need to know

Chicago Med is a television medical drama series produced by NBC that started airing in 2015. The series centers on the professional and personal dynamics of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency department staff. It is under the umbrella of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise which includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Ad

Dominic Rains plays Dr. Crockett Marcel, a trauma surgeon famed for his charming and captivating persona and surgical brilliance. His character is developed around the sad backstory of losing his daughter, which significantly altered his personality and method of practicing medicine.

In season 9, Dr. Marcel suffers a tragic case involving the death of his young patient, Colin, which draws on his worst memories and makes him leave the hospital.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

The journey of Dominic Rains: From early career to

Chicago Med

Dominic Rains - Source: Getty

The Iranian-American actor Dominic Rains, also known as Amin Nazemzadeh, was born on March 1, 1982, in Tehran, Iran. He lived in London during his early childhood and later moved to Dallas, Texas, where he was raised. He has an elder brother, Ethan Rains, who is also an actor.

Ad

Trending

Before joining Chicago Med, Rains portrayed Jehangir Tabari in The Taqwacores, released in 2010, and Saeed in the film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, which premiered in 2014. Dominic also appeared on TV, acting as Leo Julian in General Hospital: Night Shift in 2007 and Kasius in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from 2017 until 2018.

In 2019, he joined Chicago Med, portraying Dr. Crockett Marcel, a New Orleans-based medical practitioner specializing in trauma surgery. Rains remained in this role until he left the show in 2024.

Ad

How Dr. Crockett Marcel evolved throughout Chicago Med

Dr. Crockett Marcel - (Image via NBC)

Dr. Crockett Marcel first appeared in Season 5 as a trauma surgeon. His personality shows that he possessed high self-esteem and was a rule-breaking practitioner, but he underwent multiple changes throughout the seasons.

Ad

Marcel's daughter, Harper, died from leukemia a little over a year after she was born. This personal tragedy profoundly influences his approach to medicine and his interactions with colleagues and patients.

During the series, he had a romantic relationship with his mentor, Dr. Pamela Blake, and friendly relations with staff such as April Sexton, Avery Quinn, Maggie Lockwood, and Dr. Natalie Manning. These relationships, coupled with his professional expertise, determined his contribution to the hospital's sociocultural structure.

Ad

Dr. Marcel's departure from the series

Ad

During the season 9 finale, Dr. Marcel had a tragic case with his young patient Colin Storch. The child died due to being denied a liver transplant because of an infection. Also, Colin's father's subsequent suic*de deeply impacted Dr. Marcel and made him reconsider his position at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

After these events, Dr. Marcel decided to leave Chicago to start a new life in Boston. This brought closure to his character and was a good way to end his story. Chicago Med producers explained Rains's absence by saying that his character's storyline had concluded. In an interview with One Chicago Center on September 24, 2024, producer MacDonald stated:

Ad

"I felt that Dr. Crockett Marcel had already been written out at the end of last season. It was self-evident that he had work to do concerning the grief of losing his daughter, and it was optional for him to come back, and if he chose to leave, he could. I did not see any necessity to bring him back to write him out, because I thought that had already been taken care of."

Ad

Fans reception and the future of the series after Rains' departure

Rains' performance was met with complimentary reactions, notably for the nuance he added to the character. His departure left many dismayed, as he had become an essential member of the cast.

Comment byu/ktvrny from discussion inChicagoMed Expand Post

Ad

After his departure, new cast members, such as Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Dr. John Frost, played by Sarah Ramos and Darren Barnet, were added. These changes signal a new phase for the show in season 10.

New episodes of Chicago Med air every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback