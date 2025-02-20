Why are there rumors about Dr. Ripley leaving Chicago Med? Explained

Chicago Med has been airing since 2015 as part of Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise. The show focuses on the doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they handle life-or-death emergencies while navigating their personal struggles.

Over the years, the show has introduced new characters, shifted focus on different departments, and even had major crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. One of the newer characters is Dr. Mitch Ripley, played by Luke Mitchell. He joined Chicago Med in Season 9 as an ED attending physician with a troubled past.

Fans connected with Ripley's complex character, but in Season 10, things took a turn. Recent events in Season 10 have led to rumors that Ripley might be leaving the show. His downward spiral, reckless behavior, and suspension after a bar fight have sparked questions about his future at Gaffney.

Here's why fans think Dr. Ripley is leaving Chicago Med

Dr. Mitch Ripley’s future on Chicago Med is uncertain and many fans have been speculating that he might be leaving the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. His character is played by Luke Mitchell and was introduced in Season 9 as an attending physician in the emergency department.

Ripley had a troubled past and made bad decisions before becoming a doctor. His complicated history made him different from his colleagues and added depth to his character. His early storylines focused on proving himself as a capable doctor but things have gone downhill in Season 10.

The biggest reason fans think Ripley is leaving, is his recent downward spiral. He has been struggling ever since his best friend died and instead of dealing with it in a healthy way he has been drinking heavily. He has been pushing away the people who care about him and his relationship with Dr. Hannah Asher has also started falling apart.

Hannah has her own history with substance abuse and tried to talk to him about his drinking but he lashed out at her. Their argument ended on a bad note and Ripley left in frustration. He went to a bar and ended up in a brutal fight with a stranger.

That fight turned out to be the moment that changed everything. Hours later, the same man he fought was brought into the emergency department as a patient, and Ripley had to face the consequences of his actions. He initially tried to hide the truth, giving subtle hints to Dr. John Frost about what injuries to look for without admitting he caused them.

But as the situation got worse and the patient’s kidney had to be removed, Ripley broke down and admitted what happened. This moment made it clear that he was out of control and unable to separate his personal life from his job.

Sharon Goodwin was furious when she found out about what transpired. She told Ripley that saving the patient didn’t erase the fact that he nearly killed him in the first place. She immediately suspended him without pay and made it clear that an investigation was coming.

She also told him that she would be recommending his termination to the board. With legal trouble on the horizon and his job on the line, it’s no surprise that fans are questioning whether Ripley will return to Chicago Med.

For now, nothing has been officially confirmed, but his suspension and Goodwin’s decision to push for his termination suggest that his time at Gaffney may be coming to an end.

The next episode of Chicago Med is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. This will be Season 10, Episode 14, titled Acid Test.

