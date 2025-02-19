Who plays Bailey on The Rookie? Everything you need to know

ABC’s The Rookie has been on the air since 2018, following the journey of John Nolan, a man in his 40s who leaves his old life behind to become the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ad

Over the years, the series has introduced a range of characters, and one of them is Bailey Nune, played by Jenna Dewan.

Originally introduced in season 3 as a firefighter who crosses paths with Nolan, she quickly becomes an important part of the story. At first, she seemed like a fun, free-spirited love interest, but as her backstory unfolded, it became clear that Bailey had her own struggles.

She was later revealed to have an abusive ex-husband, Jason Wyler, who brought chaos into her life and put her in dangerous situations. Over time, she developed into a key character, eventually marrying Nolan in season 6 and becoming a central figure in his life both personally and professionally.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Everything you need to know about Bailey Nune on The Rookie

The Rookie (Image via ABC)

Bailey Nune first showed up in The Rookie during the season 3 finale. She got locked out of a house she was dog-sitting for his neighbors and had nothing on but a towel. John Nolan gave her a spare key and clothes, and that was how they met. It seemed like a random encounter, but Bailey stuck around and became a prominent part of the show.

Ad

She came back as a recurring character in the fourth season. Bailey worked as a firefighter in Los Angeles and appeared to be just as fearless as Nolan. Their relationship started to grow, but things got complicated when Bailey’s past came out. She had an ex-husband named Jason Wyler who refused to leave her alone.

He had been abusive and controlling when they were together, and she had been trying to get a divorce. Things got worse when Jason framed her for drug possession by planting cocaine in her car. Nolan helped her prove her innocence, and Jason went back to prison. That should have been the end of it, but it wasn’t.

Ad

In season 6, Jason broke out of prison with Oscar Hutchinson and went after Bailey. He ran her over with a stolen car and kidnapped her. She fought back and broke his arm. That forced him to crash the car, but he still refused to give up. A hitman named El Malvado had been hired to kill Jason, and Bailey secretly helped him.

Jason was finally taken out, but Nolan had no idea she had played a role in it. When he found out, he struggled to accept what she had done. Their marriage was put to the test because Nolan believed in justice, and Bailey had taken matters into her own hands.

Ad

Over the course of the show, Bailey became an important character in Nolan’s life. Their relationship went from casual to serious, and they got married in season 6. Both characters explore the circumstances surrounding their dangerous jobs and how personal lives get in the mix.

The Rookie (Image via ABC)

In season 7, Bailey is shown dealing with everything Jason put her through. She is trying to move forward and rebuild her life with Nolan. She is still working as a firefighter and handling emergencies while figuring out what comes next. Her story continues to be an important part of The Rookie.

Ad

The next episode of The Rookie season 7, titled Wildfire, is scheduled to air on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The episode will be available on Hulu the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback