What role does Peter Mark Kendall play on Chicago Med? Everything you need to know

Chicago Med has been running since 2015, delivering intense medical cases and personal drama at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Created by Dick Wolf, the series is part of the Chicago franchise, which includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Over the years, the show has introduced a wide range of characters, from lead doctors to supporting staff who bring the hospital to life. One of those characters is Joey Thomas, played by Peter Mark Kendall. Joey is a pathology lab technician who works at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and plays a recurring role in the first few seasons.

His character is known for his intelligence, sarcasm, and relationship with Dr. Sarah Reese, which became a key part of his storyline. While Joey isn’t a central figure in the series, he played an important role in Reese’s development and added depth to the pathology department’s role in the hospital.

Everything you need to know about Peter Mark Kendall's Joey Thomas in Chicago Med

Joey Thomas was introduced in Chicago Med during its first season. He first appeared in episode 5, titled Malignant. The episode was part of a crossover event with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Joey worked as a pathology lab technician at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

He had a recurring role in the first two seasons and later made guest appearances. His last known appearance was in season 4 episode 3, titled Heavy Is the Head.

Joey’s job involved assisting with pathology cases and analyzing samples. He worked behind the scenes to help doctors diagnose patients. He was not in the spotlight like the emergency department staff but played an important role in hospital operations.

His biggest storyline involved his relationship with Dr. Sarah Reese. She was a psychiatry resident at the hospital. Their dynamic started off awkward because Reese was hesitant to commit. Joey had a dating app profile that caused tension between them. He later proved he was serious about the relationship and deleted his profile.

Their romance was a significant subplot in season 1 and season 2. Things did not last as Reese became more focused on psychiatry. Their relationship faded as her career and personal struggles took over. Joey remained in the hospital and continued working in the pathology lab.

Aside from his relationship with Reese, Joey had a sarcastic sense of humor. He provided some lighthearted moments in a show that focused on intense medical cases. His role as a lab tech showed the behind-the-scenes work that goes into hospital diagnostics. This area does not always get much attention in medical dramas.

In season 2, Joey appeared in multiple episodes including Soul Care, Win Loss, Extreme Measures, Alternative Medicine, Free Will, Heart Matters, Ctrl Alt, and Love Hurts. He continued making occasional appearances in Season 3 and Season 4.

His final scenes aired in 2018. His exit was not dramatic. The show shifted focus to the emergency department and its main characters.

Joey Thomas was never a major character, but he added to the realism of the show. He represented the important role of lab technicians in hospitals. His relationship with Reese gave emotional depth to both characters. His presence helped build the world of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

The next episode of Chicago Med is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. This will be season 10 episode 13, titled Take a Look in the Mirror. In this episode, Lenox's mentorship faces challenges, Asher assists a young woman with an ectopic pregnancy, and Ripley's self-destructive behavior continues to escalate.

