Why did Al fame Elias Koteas leave Chicago PD? Explained

NBC's Chicago PD has been running strong since its debut on January 8, 2014. A part of the larger One Chicago franchise created by Dick Wolf, the show focuses on the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department, where uniformed officers handle the streets, and the elite Intelligence Unit takes on the city's biggest crimes.

Led by Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the Intelligence Unit doesn't always play by the book, but they get results. Over the years, Chicago P.D. has built a loyal fanbase and continues to be one of NBC's longest-running police dramas.

From the very beginning, one of the show's most memorable characters was Detective Alvin Olinsky, played by Elias Koteas. Olinsky was Voight's closest friend and a seasoned undercover officer who had seen it all. He first appeared in the pilot episode and was a core member of the Intelligence Unit for five seasons.

His experience, no-nonsense attitude, and willingness to bend the rules made him a key part of the team. Fans connected with his loyalty and the way he always had Voight's back. However, the character was written off the show at the end of season 5 for creative reasons.

The reason why Elias Koteas left Chicago PD

The character Alvin Olinsky exited the show in season 5 (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

The decision to write off Elias Koteas' character, Alvin Olinsky, did not happen overnight. Koteas did not ask to leave, and there was no behind-the-scenes controversy. The writers made the choice for creative reasons, and they later admitted it was one of the hardest calls they had to make.

In an interview with the US Magazine in May 2018, showrunner Rick Eid stated:

"So it was a hard decision because we all really liked it creatively – it just felt like there was honesty to the story telling that we all got excited about – then came the practical reality of 'Wait, he’s one of our favorite characters and one of our favorite actors and favorite people in real life.' All that stuff was just really hard."

At the time, Chicago PD was deep into a storyline where Voight's past was catching up to him. In season 3, he killed Kevin Bingham, the man who murdered his son. Olinsky helped move the body without realizing he had left DNA evidence behind. That mistake cost him everything.

Internal Affairs reopened the case in season 5 and pinned the crime on Olinsky. He was arrested and sent to prison. In the finale, an inmate stabbed him, and he died from his injuries.

In the interview with the US Magazine, the Chicago PD showrunner Rick Eid explained that the writers wanted Voight to face real consequences. Instead of putting him in prison or getting him fired, they decided to take away the one person he trusted the most. Olinsky's death was meant to show that Voight's reckless choices did not just affect him. They hurt the people closest to him.

"I think the real creative idea behind it all was that we felt like Voight killing Bingham needed to ultimately, cost him something. There needed to be a consequence to what he did. We thought that possibly losing his best friend became this interesting idea that we all gravitated toward," Eid said.

Koteas had been part of Chicago PD from the very first episode. His character became a fan favorite, and his exit greatly impacted the show. The writers knew his death would be shocking but felt it was the right move.

Alvin Olinsky in Chicago PD (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Koteas did not leave on his own. He never asked for more money. He had no issues with the cast or crew. The decision was entirely on the writers. Breaking the news to him was difficult. Eid later said in the US Magazine interview that it was brutal because Koteas had been such a big part of the show. Despite that, he stayed professional and gave his best until his final scene.

Since his departure, Chicago PD has referenced Olinsky multiple times. His presence still lingers in the One Chicago universe. In the season 11 finale, Voight saw a vision of his old friend while fighting for his life. Even though Koteas is gone from the show, his exit remains one of the most emotional moments in its history.

The next episode of Chicago PD is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC. This will be season 12, episode 13, titled Street Jesus.

