What role is guest star Veronica St Clair playing on FBI: International? Everything you need to know

CBS’s FBI: International has been running since September 21, 2021, making it the third show in the FBI franchise created by Dick Wolf. Unlike its predecessors, which focus on domestic investigations, this series follows the FBI’s “Fly Team,” a specialized unit based in Budapest, Hungary.

Ad

Their job is to track criminals, terrorists, and threats to American interests across Europe. Since the team operates outside the U.S., they don’t have the authority they would back home, forcing them to work within foreign legal systems while navigating political tensions and international law enforcement.

Now in its fourth season, FBI: International continues to expand its cast with new faces joining the team for different missions. In season 4, episode 12, actress Veronica St. Clair makes her debut as Special Agent Riley Quinn.

Ad

Trending

While she appears to be assisting the Fly Team on a major case, she has another reason for being there—she is secretly investigating one of the agents. Her character brings a layer of tension to the team, making her one of the most interesting guest stars of the season.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Everything you need to know about Veronica St Clair's role on FBI: International

Veronica St. Clair (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Veronica St. Clair guest stars in FBI: International season 4, episode 12 as Special Agent Riley Quinn, an FBI agent assigned to assist the Fly Team on a high-stakes international case. St. Clair is best known for her role as Riley Velez on NBC’s La Brea and has also appeared in Unbelievable and 13 Reasons Why.

Ad

She steps into a complicated role in FBI: International, where she isn’t just helping on a case—she has an entirely different reason for being there.

Quinn arrives in Budapest under the pretense of assisting with an international manhunt. However, she has been secretly assigned to investigate Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer).

Mitchell is the new leader of the Fly Team following Scott Forrester’s exit, and his unorthodox methods have apparently raised concerns within the Bureau. Quinn’s task is to gather intel on him without alerting the rest of the team. This subplot adds tension to an already action-packed episode of FBI: International.

Ad

The episode begins with an American woman, Monica Bashar, and her new husband, Ahmed Bashar, fleeing the U.S. after committing a brutal murder in Baltimore.

They escape to Istanbul, Turkey, with Monica’s young son, prompting an international manhunt. The Fly Team is called in to track them down before they disappear entirely.

As the team lands in Istanbul, they start piecing together the timeline of the murder. They discover that Monica’s ex-husband was found dead in their Baltimore home, and evidence suggests Monica and Ahmed plotted the murder together.

Ad

The investigation quickly leads them to a safe house in Istanbul, but by the time they arrive, Monica and Ahmed are already on the move.

Riley Quinn is introduced as an additional agent sent to help. She pairs up with Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) to track Monica’s movements. While investigating, Quinn subtly asks Vo about Wes Mitchell, trying to gather intel without making it obvious. However, Vo doesn’t suspect anything and unknowingly praises Mitchell’s leadership.

Ad

Veronica St. Clair (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the rest of the team chases leads, eventually finding Monica and Ahmed at a local market. A tense foot chase ensues through the crowded streets, ending in a confrontation near the Bosphorus Bridge. Monica is captured, but Ahmed manages to escape.

Ad

As the episode ends, Quinn reports back to her higher-ups, indicating that her investigation into Mitchell is still ongoing. The Fly Team remains unaware that one of their own is under scrutiny, setting up future conflicts in the season.

The next episode of FBI: International is Season 4, Episode 13, titled You've Been Greenlit. It is scheduled to air on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 9 pm on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback