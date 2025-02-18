Who was Rebecca Jones on Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know

Chicago Fire has been a major part of network television since it premiered on NBC in 2012. As the first show in the One Chicago franchise, it follows the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel of Firehouse 51. The series focuses on their high-pressure rescues, personal challenges, and the strong bonds formed within the firehouse.

One such character who made an impact on the show was Rebecca Jones (Daisy Betts). She appeared in Season 2 as a firefighter candidate who had to fight against more than just the physical challenges of the job. Rebecca came from a long line of Chicago Fire Department officers, but instead of support, she faced constant opposition from her own father.

Despite the obstacles, she proved she had what it took to be a firefighter. However, her time at Firehouse 51 was filled with tension, from struggles with her colleagues to pressure from her family.

Everything you need to know about Rebecca Jones on Chicago Fire

Daisy Betts (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Rebecca Jones joined Chicago Fire in Season 2 as a firefighter candidate assigned to Truck 81 at Firehouse 51. She made her first appearance in Episode 11, Shoved in My Face. From the start, she had a tough time fitting in. Some recruits struggle with the physical side of the job, but her biggest challenge came from her personal history.

She grew up in a family full of firefighters. Her father, Lionel Jones, was a Deputy District Chief. All three of her brothers had already built strong reputations in the Chicago Fire Department.

Even though she was surrounded by the profession her entire life, she never had her father’s approval. He did not believe women should be firefighters and constantly pushed her to take a safer office job. His disapproval followed her throughout her time at Firehouse 51.

During training, she was in the same class as Gabriela Dawson. At first, they connected because they were the only two women. Their friendship didn’t last long. Dawson caught Rebecca cheating on a written test.

Later, Rebecca admitted she cheated because she had dyslexia, but Dawson didn’t trust her after that. When Rebecca ended up scoring higher on the test, things only got worse. Dawson resented her, and their relationship became strained.

Despite the rocky start, Rebecca passed the final physical exam and was assigned to Firehouse 51. Her transition into the firehouse wasn’t smooth. She clashed with Kelly Severide when she suggested that a struggling recruit should be dismissed.

Instead of agreeing, Severide questioned her ability to work as part of a team. Her trouble fitting in continued when she ignored direct orders from Matthew Casey during a call, breaking a saw in the process. She believed Casey disliked her because of what Dawson had said about her, which only increased the tension.

One of her lowest moments came in A Rocket Blasting Off when she brought a cake to the firehouse as a joke after Herrmann talked about getting a vasectomy. This led to an anonymous formal complaint against her, further alienating her from the team. However, she slowly started to settle in and even helped Dawson reapply for firefighter training. It seemed like she was finally finding her place.

Everything changed when her father pushed for her to be fired. He wanted her in a safer position and pressured Chief Boden and Casey to let her go. They refused, believing she had earned her spot.

But when Rebecca found out what was happening, she felt betrayed. She considered taking the desk job her father wanted for her and even confided in Herrmann about the emotional toll her father’s disapproval had taken on her.

In Until Your Feet Leave the Ground (Chicago Fire Season 2, Episode 18), Rebecca wrote a letter to Dawson, left it on her kitchen counter, and took her own life. Her death was a devastating moment for Firehouse 51 and served as a tragic reminder of the unseen pressures firefighters can face.

The next episode of Chicago Fire is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9/8c on NBC. This will be Season 13, Episode 13, titled Born of Fire.

