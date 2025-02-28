Peppa Pig: Is Mummy Pig pregnant? Big changes ahead of the Peppa family announced

Peppa Pig revealed that Mummy Pig is pregnant. On the podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, on February 27, 2025, Mummy Pig shared that she is going to have a third child after Peppa and George.

Ad

Ad

Trending

For the Peppa family, the news is a big change that will bring them a lot of new feelings and experiences. On March 31, at 9 am ET/PT, Nickelodeon will air a special episode called The Big Announcement. Fans can look forward to this episode as Peppa and George will make the big announcement, starting a new chapter in the popular show.

The Peppa Pig series has been largely a mainstay of kids' TV since 2004. The show is about Peppa, a naughty little pig, her brother George, and their neighbors and family.

Ad

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Peppa Pig is going to be a big sister now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Peppa has moved up in her family, including becoming a big sister. Baby No. 3 is expected to bring even more changes, and Peppa will play a bigger role as a sibling. Readers can expect more relatable stories about the good and bad parts of family life as the Peppa family grows.

New episodes will show how the family's feelings change as Peppa and George adjust to having a baby brother or sister. Young viewers can expect to learn about how to deal with big changes and feelings by watching Peppa's journey from being a big sister to being an " even bigger" sister.

Ad

What is Peppa Pig about?

Peppa Pig is an animated show about Peppa, her brother George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, and the fun things they do every day. It is a preschool show that blends funny elements with educational content in an easy to understand manner. Different things such as what the characters do every day, holiday celebrations, family unions, and so on are explored.

Through these stories, kids learn important lessons about family, friendship, and how to solve problems.

Ad

Young people may pick up basic things from the show, like colors, numbers, and how to act around other people. Most of the time, the characters' problems are generally easy for kids to understand.

The show seems to help kids understand and deal with real-life situations even more now that Peppa has a new family member moving in soon.

The new changes ahead

The Big Announcement, the new episode of Peppa Pig's season 10, will show Mummy and Daddy Pig telling Peppa and George that they are going to have a baby. This is a big step forward for Peppa.

Ad

She will now have to deal with the emotional responsibility that comes with being the oldest sibling. George, on the other hand, will feel different things as he moves from being the youngest to the middle child.

The announcement also gives hints about big things that will happen in the series in the future. As Baby No. 3 comes into the world, Peppa's job will change again. Fans can expect Peppa to help George deal with his feelings of confusion and jealousy during this time.

Ad

Read more: "We got George's younger sibling before gta 6" — Netizens react as Peppa Pig announces Mummy Pig is pregnant with her third piglet

Peppa Pig is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback