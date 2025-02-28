How old is Daddy Pig from ‘Peppa Pig?’ Age difference explored as internet reacts to Mummy Pig's pregnancy announcement  

British animated TV series Peppa Pig is welcoming a brand-new member. On February 27, Peppa Pig’s mother, better known as Mummy Pig, announced that she was expecting her third piglet.

Mummy Pig appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday, where she shared her pregnancy news with host Richard Arnold, displaying a sonogram and her baby bump.

"I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby," she said.

The character of the mother, voiced by British actress, comedian, writer, and producer Morwenna Banks, added that the unborn piglet was “due in the summer.”

For over two decades, Peppa Pig has been narrating the story of preschool piglet and her family, which includes Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and little brother George. As per Peppa Pig World website, Daddy Pig is around 30 years old, while his wife is slightly younger.

Following the now-viral announcement, the internet has been filled with diverse reactions. Here are some of them from the social networking site, X.

“Omgg, so cute,” a netizen wrote.

“Mummy Pig is pregnant. What a time we live in (me n my friend are making Peppa Pig head canons),” another netizen wrote.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Never did I ever expect for Peppa Pig's mom to announce that she's pregnant with her third child before Taylor Swift released Reputation tv, but here we are,” a user wrote.

“In other news outside of politics: Peppa Pig’s mom is pregnant. It’s fair to say I don’t think Elon Musk is responsible!” another user wrote.

“Who was gonna tell me that Mummy Pig is pregnant??? First of all Peppa has been 5 since I was 5, what is going on lmao, and they showed it on GMB?? This country is so unserious,” a fan wrote.

Elsewhere during her announcement, Mummy Pig shared being “thrilled” with the upcoming addition yet feeling “a little overwhelmed at the thought of having three children under five running around.” She added she informed Peppa right away as she was “such a curious thing.”

“We've had the occasional wobble and worry but they're mostly so excited,” the mother mentioned.

Mummy Pig wrapped up by wishing that her unborn child took after his/her older siblings and loved dinosaurs and muddy puddles, adding they would decide on the name when the baby arrived.

Exploring age gap between Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig amid Peppa Pig announcement

Peppa Pig is a 4-year-old pig who lives in a “little house on a hill” at 3 Astley Street in the fictional Peppatown near London with her parents and younger brother George, 2, as per Peppa Pig World. She is described as a lovable and bossy piglet who loves adventures and playing with her friends, besides visiting her grandparents, Granny and Grandpa Pigs.

According to the We Got This Cover (WGTC) website, Peppa considers her father to be “very, very old.” However, in the episode Daddy Pig’s Birthday, he has 13 candles on his birthday cake. Since it’s unlikely that a father’s character would be 13 years old, it could be presumed that the creators meant to show 31 backward.

Regardless, as explained on Peppa Pig World, he is somewhere in his 30s. However, his exact age has never been disclosed. Notably, pigs in the real world would have a usual lifespan of around 20 years.

Meanwhile, WGTC also noted that in the episode Mummy Pig’s Birthday, Peppa called her mother “very old” after Daddy Pig whispered Mummy Pig’s age into her ears. Daddy Pig also mentioned that his wife needed only “three candles” for her birthday cake. It remains unclear whether he meant Mummy Pig was 30 years old. Regardless, it is a known fact that Peppa and George’s mother is slightly younger than their father, somewhere between her 20s and 30s.

More about Mummy Pig's recent announcement

For the first time in the history of Peppa Pig, the fictional family is having a new member. According to Esra Cafer, the representative of Hasbro, the company that owns the franchise, the upcoming addition will depict the “ups and downs” in Peppa’s life following the arrival of a little brother or sister.

"Pre-schoolers welcoming a new sibling will strongly relate to these new stories and can learn how to handle the new moment," Esra Cafer told The Independent on February 27.

Expand Tweet

Mummy Pig’s pregnancy announcement on Good Morning Britain will be followed by an official announcement on Mother’s Day, March 30, aka the final episode of the ongoing season of the show, reported BBC. The new baby pig is expected to appear on screen in the autumn of 2025.

Neville Astley and Mark Baker created the show for preschoolers in 2004.

