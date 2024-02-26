Who is Richard Gaisford? Good Morning Britain correspondent rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Richard Gaisford, the correspondent on ITV’s breakfast show – Good Morning Britain – was rushed to hospital on Sunday, February 26, for an emergency surgery. The correspondent, 51, posted on his X handle to share the news of his sudden hospitalization with his followers, attaching a picture of himself in a medical gown from a hospital bed.

Gaisford also expressed his gratitude towards the National Health Services (NHS) for its “amazing care” and “a spot of emergency surgery” in his post on X.

The Metro UK also reported that following Gaisford’s social media post, hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley announced his hospitalization on-air on Good Morning Britain’s Monday show, sending the presenter their well wishes for his recovery.

Richard Gaisford has worked on ITV for over 20 years

Richard Gaisford with his partner, traveling India (Image via Instagram/@richardgaisford)

Richard Gaisford was born on March 2, 1972. The British journalist, 51, first started working on ITV in 2000, with GMTV being the first show where he was a correspondent on the channel.

After a decade of working as the GMTV correspondent, when the breakfast program was shut down, and Daybreak replaced it, Gaisford joined it as a chief correspondent.

Daybreak had a successful run for four years, after which it was axed in 2014. Gaisford was thereafter seen as the Chief correspondent and stand-in newsreader of Good Morning Britain – another breakfast TV program that was first broadcast on ITV in April 2014 and continues to run. Besides GMB, Gaisford also makes occasional appearances on ITV Lunchtime News as a news reporter.

Richard Gaisford is a multi-talented journalist who has dabbled in sports reporting. He served as the anchor for GMTV's 2008 Olympic coverage from Beijing, and in 2010 he covered the FIFA World Cup from South Africa.

In 2011, Gaisford was chosen by ITV to travel with Prince William and Kate Middleton on their First Royal Tour to Canada. The funerals of Nelson Mandela and Pope John Paul II were also covered on ITV by Gaisford.

Although Gaisford is married, there is no information available about the correspondent’s married life on the internet. His brother, Steve Gaisford, was also a former journalist who worked for Sky News. Steve currently works at the Minderoo Foundation as a Communications Lead.

Richard Gaisford is highly active on social media platforms and has over 45,000 followers on X and 5,000 followers on Instagram.

After Gaisford talked about receiving "first class service" by the NHS on X, the journalist was wished well by a large number of fans in the comments, including his ITV colleagues Laura Tobin and Lorraine Kelly.

In the Good Morning Britain episode of February 26, Susanna Reid stated that Richard Gaisford had been suffering from an infection and “antibiotics didn’t deal with it.” When medicines didn’t work Gaisford decided to get a quick check-up at the hospital to ensure he had nothing to worry about, but was instead informed he needed to get an “emergency surgery.”