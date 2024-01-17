"She went down like a Premier League footballer": Netizens react to Susanna Reid being kicked in the head by Ed Balls live on GMB

Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain took an unexpected turn as host Ed Balls accidentally kicked his co-host, Susanna Reid, in the head in a demonstration gone wrong. The January 17 episode saw Balls and Reid joined by the Daily Mail journalists Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce.

In an impromptu sketch to demonstrate how flight passengers were inconsiderate of one another, the four sat in a mock-up flight setting, with Balls sitting behind Reid. He then put his feet on Susanna Reid's chair, accidentally clipping her on the head with the back of his heel.

The clip went viral on social media. Some enjoyed the improv segment, with one user on X tweeting that Reid "went down like a Premier League footballer."

Good Morning Britain is a British breakfast TV show that first aired in 2014 on ITV. With a running time of three hours, the show is broadcast live every weekday from 6 am to 9 am and covers various topics like current news, weather, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Susanna Reid's kick to the head garners a wide variety of reactions from netizens

Good Morning Britain is a beloved show for Brits everywhere who tune in to catch up on current affairs. Viewers of Wednesday's episode got more than they bargained for as host and former politician Ed Balls accidentally kicked co-host Susanna Reid in the head while talking about bad flight etiquette.

Following the accidental kick, Susanna Reid immediately doubled over, clutching her head as Ed Balls frantically apologized to her. Reid sat up and declared that it's not okay for passengers to put their feet on seats.

"I think we've decided it's not okay. There we go... I don't know if I can carry on doing the programme. That was … I don’t know if I can carry on doing the programme. That’s our debate this morning, Should you put your feet up on the seats of public transport?” she said.

As per The Guardian, Reid said that her vision "went blurry for 20 minutes" after the kick. Later, she joked:

"I don't think we have ever settled a debate so quickly into the show."

Susanna Reid has been sober since 2018 since experiencing "hangxiety" and skin problems

Appearing on Lorraine Kelly's show on January 4, 2024, Susanna Reid spoke about being "alcohol-free" since 2018 and the many health benefits she has gained since being sober.

Speaking to Lorraine, Reid said that she is "99.9 % alcohol-free" though she "enjoys a few bubbles on special occasions." She also said that since being sober, her skin cleared up, and she lost weight.

According to her IMDb page, Reid was born in England on December 10, 1970. She began her career as a news producer at BBC Radio Bristol in 1994. She was one of the main presenters of BBC Breakfast from 2001 to 2014 and jumped to ITV's Good Morning Britain that same year, which she hosts to this day.

On a personal front, 53-year-old Susanna Reid co-parents her three sons - Sam, Finn, and Jack, with her ex-partner Dominic Cotton.