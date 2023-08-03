WATCH: Dominik Mysterio accidentally kicks fellow Judgment Day member in the face

Dominik Mysterio is one of the top stars in WWE at the moment, as he has developed quite the heel personality. Holding the North American title, there's more focus on him now than ever before. In a moment that was missed by most WWE fans, the star accidentally kicked Finn Balor in the face while leaving the ring.

The Judgment Day were out during RAW this week when they were interrupted by Raquel Rodriguez, who came out to attack Rhea Ripley. The attack saw Raquel dominating for the most part, but a distraction by Dominik allowed Ripley to hit her with a chop block to the injured knee.

This allowed her to then stomp on the same knee, possibly putting her out of action for a long time.

When the team was leaving the ring hastily after Rodriguez came out, there was a moment when Dominik Mysterio was not careful enough. He accidentally kicked Finn Balor in the face. The moment was spotted on video and shared by some fans.

Balor looked a bit discomfited, but thankfully it was only a light kick and didn't hurt the star.

At this time, while Dominik Mysterio does not have a match at SummerSlam, Balor will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

