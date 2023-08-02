Seth Rollins was legitimately angry before major WWE event

The WWE Universe adores Seth Rollins' run as a babyface World Heavyweight Champion. He has worked Monday Night RAW consistently in the absence of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns post last year's SummerSlam. Recently, The Visionary revealed that he was once legitimately angry ahead of the Day 1 Premium Live Event leading into WrestleMania 38.

In 2021, Seth Rollins was targeting the WWE Champion Big E alongside Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW. Later, the company booked a massive Fatal 4-Way match, which eventually became a Fatal 5-Way, including Brock Lesnar.

Speaking to Jimmy Traina on SI Media, The Visionary opened up about legit getting angry with the creative process. According to Rollins, plans given to him got changed every week from Day 1 to Elimination Chamber and heading into WrestleMania 38. Check it out:

"When you're trying to do something creatively and you have a vision in your head of how you see it, you're trying to piece things together to tell the best story that you can, and when that consistently gets changed and the rug keeps getting pulled out from underneath you."

Rollins revealed how plans drastically changed every week heading into WrestleMania:

"Now you're looking at the biggest show of the year with possibly nothing on the table or possibly some bastardized version of what could be good, it leaves you very frustrated with the process and I was very frustrated with the process." (From 41:05 to 42:20)

One report suggested that Seth Rollins was set to face Big E for the title at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, those plans were changed once E lost the title on the 1st of January to Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against a former rival at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, The Visionary went against all odds and became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion under Triple H's regime. However, The Judgment Day started to target the champion on Monday Night RAW.

Last month, Finn Balor faced Seth Rollins for the title in London at WWE Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, Damian Priest's unintentional interference caused a distraction that allowed The Visionary to beat The Prince.

Later, Balor and Priest argued over which star would go after Rollins, as Balor had a personal vendetta. Meanwhile, The Archer of Infamy won the Money in the Bank briefcase. In the end, The Prince will face The Visionary for the first time in seven years at WWE SummerSlam, where he became the first-ever Universal Champion.

