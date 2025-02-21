"Putting a pregnant woman through this is actually very sad"- Internet calls out Trippie Redd over latest Indyamarie post

Rapper Trippie Redd and model Indyamarie have garnered backlash online after revealing that they recently spent time together. This comes in the midst of Redd's child's mother and singer Coi Leray’s pregnancy. It is worth noting that neither Redd nor Indyamarie took to the internet to explicitly confirm that they were spending time together.

The Shade Room took to their blog on February 21 to report that Indyamarie and Trippie Redd were spending time together. The former took to her Instagram account to share an image of herself posing for a selfie while wearing a helmet.

She had cropped the face of the person behind her, but fans were quick to note that the person had the same hairstyle as Redd and also similar tattoos.

In a follow-up social media post, Indyamarie posted an Instagram story with a photo of herself and the song Leave ‘Em Alone by Quality Control, Lil Baby, and Layton Greene. The social media post included the song’s lyrics:

“So caught up that I can’t leave ‘em alone/ Try to change my ways but the dope boy turnin me on.”

For the uninitiated, Indyamarie Jean Pelton is a model best known for her social media lifestyle content. She has worked with brands like Apple, Sprite, Coke, Puma, and Samsung, among others. She has amassed over 950,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to them spending time together, with one person saying:

Internet user reacts to Indyamarie’s social media post (Image via Instagram)

Coi Leray took to Instagram in January to announce that she had been “cheated on” three weeks after announcing her pregnancy with Trippie Redd. The latter had not addressed the same online at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, other reactions to Indyamarie’s social media post read:

Internet users react to Indyamarie’s social media post (Image via Instagram)

According to Vibe, Leray and Redd briefly dated in 2019 before calling it quits. They rekindled their romance in August 2024 before Redd cheated on her. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Internet users react to Indyamarie’s social media post (Image via Instagram)

Indyamarie and Trippie Redd sparked dating rumors in 2018 as well. The latter had taken to his Instagram story to share a video of them at an MCM Los Angeles event together.

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Internet users react to Indyamarie’s social media post (Image via Instagram)

Trippie Redd takes to X to seemingly address breakup with Coi Leray

On February 18, Trippie Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, took to X to seemingly address his separation from Coi Leray. The Ohio native said on the social networking site:

“To every b**ch I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again.”

In response to the same, Coi Leray said in a cryptic tweet:

“Girls don’t care if he got a baby on the way, married, in a relationship, just had a baby, happily in love, it doesn’t matter what it is, they gone always be there.”

She also said in another tweet:

“What matters is a man DISCIPLINE & the way he don’t play about his girl. He gotta be ready for commitment 100%.”

Netizens now await Leray's response to Indyamarie’s social media post.

