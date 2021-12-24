Who is Pressa? All about Coi Leray’s boyfriend as couple flaunt their love on Instagram

Coi Leray recently showcased her boyfriend and fellow musician Pressa on her Instagram stories. Rumors of the two dating began in April 2021. They later confirmed their relationship with a TikTok video.

They have also collaborated on their track Attachments, released earlier this year.

Pressa in Larey’s Instagram stories today (Image via Coi Leray/Instagram)

24-year-old Leray has a blossoming career as a rapper. She began her journey as a musician on SoundCloud with her single Huddy.

In 2018, the rapper released her mixtape Everythingcoz. Since then, she has released five albums.

Who is Coi Leray’s boyfriend, Pressa?

Canadian musician Quinton Armani “Pressa” Gardner gained traction after releasing his track Novacane in 2016. He opened a show during Drake’s Boy Meets World Tour the following year.

After collaborating with one of the industry’s greatest musicians, Pressa went on to work with stars including Lil Uzi Vert, K Koke, 6ixBuzz, Houdini, and Giggs.

According to The Sun, Pressa’s father was reportedly sentenced to 15 years in prison when the former was five years old. His father was allegedly put behind bars for committing second-degree murder. Pressa was then left to take care of his mother and older brothers.

Coi Leray has had to defend her boyfriend Pressa in the past after a few followers commented that the latter “looks like a girl”. The New Jersey native then took to Twitter in June, writing:

“People saying pressa look like a girl till they see that Mf d**k print.”

Pressa was featured in Leray’s recent Instagram post, and it seems like fans of the two adore their relationship. One comment read:

“Goats, power couple frfr.”

Another said:

“Loving them.”

A third user gushed:

“Y’all lit.”

Comments under Coi Leray’s latest Instagram post 1/2 (Image via Coi Leray/Instagram)

Comments under Coi Leray’s latest Instagram post 2/2 (Image via Coi Leray/Instagram)

Before dating Pressa, Coi Leray was in a relationship with rapper Blueface in December 2020. She also dated Trippie Red for a few months in 2019, but the two went through a turbulent relationship, inevitably leading to a split.

