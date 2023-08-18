“Karma’s real”: Trippie Redd roasted after old clip of him clowning rappers’ low album sales resurfaces

In a surprising turn of events, rapper Trippie Redd finds himself caught up in a controversy over his past remarks about fellow musicians. The artist, known for his candid opinions about other rappers' sales numbers, now has to tackle his own remarks as sales projections for his latest mixtape, A Love Letter to You 5, have been revealed.

Published under the labels 10K Projects and 1400 Entertainment, the fifth and final installment of Trippie Redd's mixtape series from his hometown of Ohio is expected to achieve approximately 32,000 equivalent units in its debut week.

While these figures are disappointing and now have ignited a firestorm of roasting due to an old and unattributed video that recently emerged, featuring Trippie Redd's controversial remarks.

The artist had previously made comments mocking fellow rappers for achieving similar sales numbers to what his album is now projected to achieve.

A fan describes this situation by saying, “Karma’s real.”

The newfound juxtaposition between his earlier statements and the reality of his current album's sales projections has led to considerable criticism and debate within the music community.

"His Career Is Over": Fans shared their reactions to Trippie Redd's low album sales

Twitter is flooded with reactions after the new album sales of rapper Trippie Redd came out at 32k, which became the talk of the town, and fans are sharing their reactions on it by jointing his previous remarks on low sales of other rappers.

Fans can be seen sharing their reactions that his career is over. One fan shared that it's the biggest fall of any rapper in history. While on the other hand, another rapper, Playboi Carti, can also be seen liking a tweet of a fan sharing his low album sales.

All the reactions are not in favor of the artist, now it will be interesting to see the fans how the rapper will tackle this ongoing situation and if he will release a statement for his rescue.

Trippie Redd is an American rapper with two BET Awards to his name

Trippie Redd, born Michael Lamar White IV in 1999 in Canton, Ohio, embarked on his rap journey at a young age. His brother's tragic death when he was ten compelled him to pursue his sibling's musical aspirations.

He gained prominence in 2015 through online tracks that fused cloud rap, emo rap, and trap, incorporating influences from artists like T-Pain, Gucci Mane, and Lil Wayne and the intensity of punk and metal from Slipknot and Marilyn Manson.

Trippie's genre-blending style caught mainstream attention, with his releases consistently charting high on Billboard. His impactful works include the 2019 mixtape A Love Letter to You 4 and the 2023 album MANSION MUSIK. Notably, he emerged with early mixtapes like Beast Mode and Awakening My InnerBeast, leading him to sign with labels such as Strainge Entertainment and 10K Projects.

The artist's breakthrough arrived with the 2017 release A Love Letter to You, followed by A Love Letter to You 2, and collaborations such as the EP Angels & Demons with Lil Wop. He secured his first Hot 100 entry with the track Dark Knight Dummo, featuring Travis Scott. Trippie's debut studio album, Life's a Trip (2018), showcased his distinctive vocal style, blending rap and singing.

The artist's journey continues with his latest mixtape, A Love Letter to You 5, now showcasing his ever-evolving musical exploration and genre-blurring approach, but the low album sales of the mixtape have raised questions about his career.