What time will Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

This week, fans will not only be treated to one but two episodes, as Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 will be released this Tuesday. With the show officially being halfway through its run now, Disney+ will be debuting its next two episodes on March 25, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Going into Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6, fans can certainly expect to see a lot go down. With the show slowly building up Matt Murdock's return as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, fans will finally see the actor don the superhero suit as he gets back into the game of dishing out justice while new villains rise in the shadows.

Release timing for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 in all regions

As previously stated, Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 will premiere at 6 pm PST in the U.S.A. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, March 25, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 7:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6?

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 when they exclusively premiere on Disney+ on March 25, 2025, in the U.S.A. and the other regions the service is available in.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6?

A preview for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 hasn't been released yet. However, fans can expect a preview closer to the episode's release. Going into it, fans can expect to see Matt Murdock get back into some Daredevil action as was teased in the last episode.

Alongside that, fans can also expect to see more of Muse in the upcoming two outings as well as Kingpin dealing with having to be the mayor.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 4

Episode 4 begins with Matt checking up on Hector's body and being confronted by his niece, Angela. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk's plans to redesign Red Hook are leaked to the press and he receives scrutiny for it which leads to Daniel admitting that he accidentally revealed the plans to BB. However, Fisk forgives him but threatens to never do anything like that again.

Fisk and Vanessa then visit counseling and it is revealed that Adam was someone that Vanessa had an affair with while Fisk was away. Fisk simply just dealt with him in the way he saw fit. Matt also gets pulled into another case, but Hector's death still bothers him and he investigates the crime scene where he was shot. There he finds a bullet with a Punisher logo on it.

He confronts Frank Castle about it and Frank tells him that it is the work of corrupt cops idolizing him. Frank then chastises Matt for giving up being Daredevil following Foggy's death. The episode ends with Matt embracing the darkness within him again while Kingpin tortures Adam in a basement. Muse can also be seen torturing one of his victims elsewhere.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned.

