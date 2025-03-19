"An all time favourite"— Fans go gaga over Punisher's return and his conversation with Matt in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 just premiered on Disney+ and brought back a major character in a huge way. For the first time since 2019, after last starring in The Punisher season 2, Jon Bernthal returned to the role of The Punisher in a meaty scene with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. While he was only around for this scene in episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again, it does set up a future storyline for him.

Ad

However, following his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, many fans praised Bernthal's return as Frank Castle in the show. Bernthal's return has been requested by many ever since Netflix's era of Marvel shows ended. In the scene, Frank Castle can be seen confronting Matt Murdock about losing sight of who he really is and asking him why he hasn't done anything about Foggy's death yet.

It's an intense scene that highlights the best of both the actors, and many fans immediately labeled it one of the best interactions between the two characters.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That Frank & Matt confrontation is an all time Favourite Daredevil moment," said one fan.

"Best scene in the entire episode. the way frank’s 'you know you’re one bad day from being me' quote is hitting 10x harder because of this heart-wrenching exchange," shared another fan.

"This scene between Frank and Matt was truly so good, Frank really did open matt's eyes and to put on back that suit. EMOTIONAL COASTER RIDE & PEAK PERFORMANCE," said another enthusiastic fan.

Ad

Praising the writing and the acting, fans were happy to see Bernthal back in the role and not skipping a beat.

"GUYS PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME HOW WE JUST GOT A NETFLIX LEVEL DAREDEVIL PUNISHER CONVERSATION BY DISNEY IN THE MCU. The writing was actually incredible, Frank screaming 'SAY HIS NAME', we are SO back," said another fan.

"Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox are f*****g fantastic. Casting them as Daredevil and Punisher are some of the best decisions of all time. What a f*****g scene," shared another fan.

Ad

"Frank Castle's reintroduction to the MCU was PERFECT—from start to finish. I really loved how he was able to spark that primal hunger for vengeance back into Matt's heart," opined one fan.

"Oh my God the scene between Frank and Matt is 10/10 no notes. The dialogue, acting … everything was just perfect. Now that’s how you reintroduce the Punisher after so many years," shared one more fan.

Ad

Exploring Punisher's storyline in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Daredevil: Born Again, fans have gotten to see that the cops have now adopted the Punisher symbol and are dishing out justice in his name using it. This is especially visible in moments when the cops can be seen having Punisher tattoos, and a man dressed up as the vigilante also shoots Hector Ayala at the end of episode 3.

When Matt finds a bullet casing with the Punisher logo on it at Hector's murder site, he seeks out Frank. There, Frank shows his disgust for the cops being his fans, and it ultimately leads to a conversation between the two, with Frank telling Matt to be honest with himself.

Ad

Fans can now watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback