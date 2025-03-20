Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 - Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following episode 4's big ending, fans will surely be anticipating Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 very eagerly. This week's episode not only saw Matt go through a major personal struggle but also saw him get reunited with Frank Castle aka The Punisher with Jon Bernthal returning in the role. With the show officially hitting its midpoint next week, fans can certainly expect some big things.

Next week, fans will receive two episodes of the Marvel show as Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 are schedule to premiere together on Disney on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. This will be the first time since the premiere of the show that fans will be getting two episodes of the show on the same day.

What time will Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 come out?

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time when they premiere on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. However, the episodes will premiere at different times in different regions.

The table below will tell fans when the episodes will premiere in their region.

Date Time Zone Tuesday, March 25, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 7:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6?

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 exclusively on Disney+ on March 25, 2025, in the U.S.A. and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 4

Episode 4 sees Matt discovering Hector's body and being confronted by his neice Angela for his death while Wilson Fisk tries restructuring the entirety of Red Hook. However, when his plans are leaked to the press, he gets chastised for it and Daniel comes forward and says that he accidentally leaked it to BB. However, Fisk does forgive him but threatens him not to do something like this again.

He also attends couples therapy with Vanessa where viewers learn that Adam was someone Vanessa had an affair with while Fisk was away and that he dealt with him in the only way he saw fit. Matt also gets pulled into another case where he needs to get a man who was arrested for stealing cereal probation, but Hector's death still bothers him.

So he goes down to the crime scene and finds a bullet casing with Punisher's logo on it. He seeks out Frank Castle who showcases disgust at cops adopting his person and he then criticizes Matt for giving up on everything following Foggy's death. The episode ends with Matt training with his gear again and Fisk torturing Adam in an underground hideout.

Right before the credits, fans also get to see a scene of Muse mutilating his victims by draining them of blood.

What can fans expect from Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6?

Going into the next two episodes, fans can certainly expect to see more of Muse. Seeing as the villain has been teased for the entirety of the season so far, it certainly looks like the show will delve further into him.

However, not only that, but it also looks like fans will get to see Matt Murdock finally suit up as Daredevil again.

For further updates, stay tuned.

