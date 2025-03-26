Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 ending explained: Is Matt able to save Angela from Muse?

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 premiered on the Disney+ streaming service on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Titled Excessive Force, the episode was also released alongside episode 5, With Interest. While episode 5 was a standalone episode that saw Matt Murdock get involved in stopping a bank robbery, episode 6 furthered the narrative.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 to follow. Reader discretion is advised. Some gore content may be mentioned as well.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock finally puts on the devil suit again. This is due to Muse making an appearance and already having killed more than 16 victims. When Angela Del Toro realizes that her uncle Hector was investigating the case of Muse, she decides to take matters into her own hands, but eventually falls into trouble forcing Matt to don the cowl once again and come to her rescue.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 sees Matt wear the Daredevil suit again

A still from Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 (Image via Disney+)

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 6, Angela Del Toro decides to visit Matt Murdock and discuss something about Hector with him. In the scene, she can be seen telling Matt about what her uncle was investigating before his death, and that it could have saved a lot of people had he not been killed. However, Matt tells her to drop the case and let the cops handle it, but Angela doesn't trust them anymore.

She then decides to start investigating the case herself, and this directly leads her to Muse, the sadistic serial killer, who has been going around New York and killing people. He uses the blood of his victims to make his murals, and also gouges their eyes out and leaves them out for the world to see. Muse then ends up abducting Angela and decides to do the same with her.

Throughout the episode, Matt can also be seen dealing with his desire to get back into the costume to dish out justice, as he knows the system is failing. When Angela doesn't come back home, Soledad calls up Matt and lets him know about it. Matt then tells her not to do anything and to stay where she is. He then calls up 911, but hangs up and decides to take matters into his own hands.

Matt saves Angela at the end of Daredevil: Born Again episode 6

Muse in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Marvel)

Jumping through the rooftops, Matt is back as Daredevil and in search of Angela. Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 then cuts back to Muse, who has abducted Angela and taken her down an abandoned subway line. There, he has set up shop where he drains the blood out of his victims so that he can use it to spray paint murals. He starts doing the same with Angela.

However, he is quickly met by Daredevil, who tracks him down and engages in a fight with him. More brutal than usual, Matt almost kills Muse by hanging him as well, but then saves Angela at the last moment. But when he turns back, Muse ends up escaping with Daredevil: Born Again episode 6, cutting to credits.

Wilson Fisk starts his own task force with corrupt cops

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 6, fans can see Wilson Fisk going through more mayoral troubles. Previously, it was revealed that he wanted to redevelop the Red Hook area of New York, but needed funding. The episode then sees him organise a fundraiser to get funding for the project, but he isn't able to do so.

This further frustrates him, and with the emergence of Muse, his patience is further tried. As Muse using his victims' blood to spray paint murals, was discovered by a cleanup crew, he puts the NYPD on blast for it, trying to figure why they weren't able to decipher this. He then decides to take matters into his own hands and starts a task force of his own.

With Officers like Powell and Cole North joining the task force, Fisk's new army is primarily built of corrupt cops who are given full authority to be as brutal as they want. This will certainly play into the future of the show, as with the return of Daredevil, Fisk will be targeting him as well with the task force.

Wilson Fisk confronts Adam

Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Disney+)

At the end of Daredevil: Born Again episode 6, Wilson Fisk confronts Adam as well. In the show, Adam is someone who sparked up a romance with Vanessa after Fisk disappeared for a while. However, this angered Fisk quite a lot, and when he returned, he decided to imprison Adam in an underground hideout.

There, he would constantly torture him. At the end of the episode, Fisk gives Adam an axe and tells him to take his best shot, as Vanessa would like him to go free. The two then engage in a fight with Fisk clearly coming out on top and he lays a beatdown on Adam. While it's unclear whether he kills Adam, Fisk can be seen towering over his unconscious body.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 is streaming on Disney+ right now.

