Does Angela Del Toro become the White Tiger in comics? Explained amidst debut in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again introduced fans to Hector Ayala, the White Tiger, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, his role in the show was short-lived as it also saw Hector Ayala be tragically gunned down by cops inspired by the Punisher following the results of his trial. But while Hector Ayala is dead in the show, the mantle of the White Tiger may still be alive.

Ad

In Daredevil: Born Again episodes 3 and 4, fans are introduced to Hector Ayala's niece, Angela Del Toro. In the show, she can be seen mourning her uncle's death. Angela is slowly losing faith in the system as it failed her uncle even though he was cleared of any wrongdoings.

Fans may think she is a minor character in Daredevil: Born Again, but Angela has a much bigger role in the comics as she goes on to become the White Tiger.

Ad

Trending

Angela Del Toro becomes the White Tiger in Marvel Comics

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beforemaking her live-action debut in Daredevil: Born Again, Angela Del Toro was a well-known character in the comics among fans. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev, the character was first introduced in Daredevil (Vol. 2) #58 in March 2004. Born and raised in the Bronx, she is the niece of Hector Ayala - the man who used to be known as the White Tiger.

In the comics, she becomes a police officer for the NYPD. However, tragedy struck when her uncle Hector was brutally gunned down for being wrongly accused of a crime. Following his death, Hector's amulets were then delivered to Angela, which made her think that she was set to be the next White Tiger.

Ad

She then took the amulet to Matt Murdock to ask for his advice, and he gave her instructions on what to do next. Murdock was later arrested because his identity as Daredevil was outed due to the Superhuman Registration Act. However, Murdock was still able to get Natasha Romanoff to get Angela her superhero suit, and thus began her career as the vigilante known as The White Tiger.

How Daredevil: Born Again sets up Angela Del Toro in the MCU

Expand Tweet

Ad

In episode 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, Angela is introduced and seen in the crowd during the trial. However, she makes a proper appearance once again in episode 4 of the series. At the beginning of the episode, she confronts Matt Murdock when he is at the morgue checking on Ayala's body. There, Angela showcases her disappointment with the system that failed her uncle.

At the same time, Matt can also be seen holding Hector's amulets. While it's not a huge setup, Daredevil: Born Again still positions Angela to become the White Tiger in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether it will happen in this episode remains to be seen, but the youngster already has a reason for becoming a vigilante, given her personal tragedy.

Ad

It remains to be seen whether the show will capitalize on the setup for Angela Del Toro. Until then, fans can tune in for new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again every Tuesday on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback