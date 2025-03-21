Who is Camila Rodriguez? Meet the actress who plays Angela del Toro in Daredevil: Born Again

After three seasons of Charlie Cox's Daredevil on Netflix, a new series called Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. It has nine episodes in total, with two released on the premiere day, and new episodes are coming weekly on Tuesday evenings.

Cox returns as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, and the series sees him clashing with Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, on the streets of Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan. But besides the show's familiar faces from the original Netflix series, the new show also brings fresh talents and characters to the surface. March 18's episode 4, titled Sic Semper Systema, introduced a new character, Hector Ayala's, aka White Tiger, niece—Angela del Toro.

Camila Rodriguez, who is playing Angela del Toro in Daredevil: Born Again, is an up-and-coming young actress who primarily acted in Disney productions. Read on to find out more about her character in the series and her other projects so far.

Angela del Toro- All about Camila Rodriguez's character in Daredevil: Born Again

The start of episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again, titled Sic Semper Systema, introduced a young woman, Angela del Toro, played by Camila Rodriguez. She's the niece of Hector Ayala, played by the late Kamar de los Reyes, who is introduced in the series as White Tiger. However, as seen in episode 3, his storyline has come to a close, opening up for a new hero to take the mantle as the next White Tiger.

Although Angela was shown briefly in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, her character wasn't properly introduced until episode 4. She's seen confronting her uncle's doctor, still feeling the grief of Hector's murder. Matt was there to comfort her, and they had a brief conversation about her uncle's death. Although she's understandably broken about Hector's murder, she also shows strength of character and a strong sense of justice.

In Marvel Comics, Angela del Toro was the second person to become White Tiger after Hector Ayala's death. But before that happens in the series, she must be in possession of the amulet first. It was the same amulet that infused her uncle with the power of the Tiger God.

As for the whereabouts of the amulet, Matt has it, along with other of Hector's belongings. He could give both the White Tiger costume and amulet to Angela as she's Hector's closest kin. That said, in the comics, Angela was already a grown-up and working in the FBI at the moment of her uncle's death, and she became White Tiger.

Camila Rodriguez's Angela del Toro appears too young compared to Angela in the comics. That said, while it's not likely that she will become the White Tiger vigilante anytime soon, her introduction in Daredevil: Born Again could open possibilities for her to take on the White Tiger mantle in the future.

Camila Rodriguez's filmography beyond Daredevil: Born Again

Camila Rodriguez is somewhat new to the acting scene, but she's been in a couple of projects and has made several appearances on TV shows since her debut. Her first project was playing the character of Lupe in season 6 episode 8 of ABC's workplace drama Station 19 in 2023.

Her previous projects before landing the role of Angela del Toro in Daredevil: Born Again were also mostly within Disney's production. She was in the heist holiday drama The Naughty Nine and was also a guest star in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, where she played Eva Morales. Her other works include the short film How to Cry on Command and another appearance in the TV show Extended Family.

Catch Camila Rodriguez as Angela del Toro in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, now streaming on Disney+.

