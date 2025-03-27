How Daredevil: Born Again sets up the appearance of another superhero in the show: Explained

Daredevil: Born Again premiered its two new episodes yesterday on March 25, 2025, on Disney+. Episode 5, titled With Interest, and episode 6, titled Excessive Force, both sees Matt Murdock get into quite a few interesting situations, including him fighting some criminals. However, episode 5 does set up the appearance of this one MCU superhero too.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 sees Matt interact with Yusuf Khan, the father of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the episode, a bank robbery takes place, and Matt and Yusuf are both caught together in the situation, which sees them work together.

Throughout the episode, sprinkles of an appearance by Ms. Marvel are laid out, which certainly is teasing an appearance to come in the future.

How does Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 tease a Ms. Marvel appearance?

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 5, fans get to see Matt Murdock go to the bank to apply for a loan so that he can expand his law firm further. However, the bank manager he is supposed to meet doesn't come that day, and is instead met by Kamala Khan's father, Yusuf Khan, who is an assistant bank manager at the bank. Mohan Kapur reprises his role as the character.

Before discussing the loan, Yusuf and Matt strike up a conversation where the two talk about Jersey. There, Yusuf mentions his daughter Kamala and how Jersey is also home to its own superhero, Ms. Marvel. While Matt is unfamiliar with the name, he still acknowledges it and hopes to visit the Khan family someday. However, Matt does leave the bank empty-handed as his loan is not approved.

Right as Matt leaves the bank, he learns that robbers are set to infiltrate the bank and have taken many hostages. He then goes back to the bank to save people, and the police start swarming the area as well. Turns out, the robbers are after a diamond in one of the lockers, and Matt works alongside Yusuf in the episode to stop them. Matt is also able to get to the diamond before the robbers and is able to defeat the criminals.

However, Yusuf doesn't know that Matt has the diamond. A few days later, Matt goes back to the bank to check up on Yusuf, and there he invites him over to Jersey to have dinner with his family, and Matt agrees. Right as Matt leaves, he also leaves the diamond in Yusuf's candy tray.

But, the episode effectively teases a future appearance from Ms. Marvel in the show. When that appearance will happen remains to be seen, but the seeds for it have already been laid. It could be this season or the next, but fans should stay tuned.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 5?

Fans can currently tune in to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 on Disney+ in the United States of America or in the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, they will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

A new episode of Daredevil: Born Again premieres every Tuesday on the streaming service as well at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

