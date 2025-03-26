Daredevil: Born Again’s latest episode features a surprising MCU connection

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock returns in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again. Following the conclusion of his Netflix show in 2018 and after making brief appearances in projects such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo, the superhero is now stepping into the spotlight in the new series.

Daredevil: Born Again doesn't just bring back Murdock's character, but it also makes several references and Easter eggs to Marvel Comics and the Marvel universe as a whole. The latest example appears in season 1, episode 5, which references Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, and provides an unexpected update on her current whereabouts.

The Ms. Marvel update ties back to the movie The Marvels, further teasing the MCU hero's future in the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for season 1 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ms. Marvel reference in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 5 explored

In Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 5, Matt Murdock visits a New York bank, hoping to secure a loan for the law firm he is starting with Kristen. There, he meets Yusuf Khan, an assistant bank manager portrayed by Mohan Kapur, who may be familiar to MCU fans.

During their meeting, Yusuf is interrupted by a phone call and apologizes to Matt. He tells him that it's his daughter, Kamala, calling.

Unknown to Matt, Kamala is Ms. Marvel. What follows next is an update about her whereabouts — Yusuf mentions that her daughter is currently "visiting friends" in California.

This Easter egg about Kamala occurs just before episode 5's main plot, involving a bank robbery, gets underway.

What could Ms. Marvel reference in Daredevil: Born Again mean?

Although the Ms. Marvel reference in episode 5 is brief, it connects her to the larger franchise. At the end of the 2023 film The Marvels, Kamala Khan is seen visiting Kate Bishop, another superhero, in New York. During their interaction, she tells Kate about building her own superhero team and even references Ant-Man's daughter.

Given that Ant-Man and his family live in San Francisco, California, the Ms. Marvel reference could hint that Kamala is in California visiting Cassie Lang, Ant-Man's daughter, and potentially recruiting her for the Young Avengers.

Whether Ms. Marvel's Young Avengers will appear in a film or TV series remains unknown, but the subtle reference in Born Again and the ending of The Marvels suggest that Cassie Lang may join the team once it debuts.

In Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 4, the show introduces another young character, Angela del Toro, played by Camila Rodriguez. Angela is the niece of Hector Ayala, also known as White Tiger. In Marvel Comics, Angela is the fourth incarnation of White Tiger.

Catch Daredevil: Born Again now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes releasing every week on Tuesday.

